“People forget just how hard he works without the ball and how much he does to keep the team balanced” Javier Zanetti on the two Manchester United flops who make his all-time XI
The former Inter and Argentina great has played with some of his era’s best players
Javier Zanetti spent more than two decades playing against and alongside the planet’s very best footballers.
It’s therefore fair to say that the former Inter Milan and Argentina stalwart knows a thing or two about identifying world-class players.
Despite this, two of the entries in his all-time XI that he has given to FourFourTwo may raise an eyebrow among Manchester United fans.
Zanetti on former Manchester United flops
The first is Juan Sebastian Veron, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2001 with an enormous reputation and a hefty £28million price tag, having impressed in Serie with Sampdoria, Parma and Lazio.
And while the midfielder would fail to reproduce his best form in England, Zanetti remains convinced of his former Argentine teammate’s ability.
“A box-to-box midfielder with enormous quality,” he tells FourFourTwo. “He could dictate play like no one else, mixing short and long passes with that wonderful right foot of his.”
Zanetti also highlights just how complete Veron’s game was.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I rarely saw him give the ball away… He also had a ferocious shot from distance, we're talking thunderbolts. He was a magnificent midfielder.”
While Veron’s qualities were immediately apparent, Zanetti believes that another former Argentina and Manchester United star did not always get the recognition he deserved.
The Red Devils broke their transfer record to sign £59.7million Angel Di Maria in 2014, but like Veron, was unable to recreate his best form at Old Trafford.
“Going forward, he is a nightmare for defenders, always creating danger,” Zanetti insists.
“But people forget just how hard he works without the ball and how much he does to keep the team balanced.
“He has been essential in every final Argentina have played, the 2008 Olympics, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.