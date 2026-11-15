“People forget just how hard he works without the ball and how much he does to keep the team balanced” Javier Zanetti on the two Manchester United flops who make his all-time XI

Javier Zanetti spent more than two decades playing against and alongside the planet’s very best footballers.

It’s therefore fair to say that the former Inter Milan and Argentina stalwart knows a thing or two about identifying world-class players.

Despite this, two of the entries in his all-time XI that he has given to FourFourTwo may raise an eyebrow among Manchester United fans.

Zanetti on former Manchester United flops

Sir Alex Ferguson poses alongside new Manchester United signing Juan Sebastian Veron in July 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first is Juan Sebastian Veron, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2001 with an enormous reputation and a hefty £28million price tag, having impressed in Serie with Sampdoria, Parma and Lazio.

And while the midfielder would fail to reproduce his best form in England, Zanetti remains convinced of his former Argentine teammate’s ability.

“A box-to-box midfielder with enormous quality,” he tells FourFourTwo. “He could dictate play like no one else, mixing short and long passes with that wonderful right foot of his.”

Zanetti also highlights just how complete Veron’s game was.

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“I rarely saw him give the ball away… He also had a ferocious shot from distance, we're talking thunderbolts. He was a magnificent midfielder.”

While Veron’s qualities were immediately apparent, Zanetti believes that another former Argentina and Manchester United star did not always get the recognition he deserved.

The Red Devils broke their transfer record to sign £59.7million Angel Di Maria in 2014, but like Veron, was unable to recreate his best form at Old Trafford.

Di Maria struggled at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Going forward, he is a nightmare for defenders, always creating danger,” Zanetti insists.

“But people forget just how hard he works without the ball and how much he does to keep the team balanced.

“He has been essential in every final Argentina have played, the 2008 Olympics, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup.”