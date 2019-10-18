Trending

Angel Di Maria News and Features

Date of birth: February 14, 1988
Instagram: @angeldimariajm
Clubs: Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £44.3 million

The Argentina winger has consistently proven he is a winner, claiming league titles with Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain as well as a host of other trophies. Despite his disappointing one-season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United following his £59.7 million move in 2014, he has shown what he is capable of at PSG, with his goals and assists helping them win the league in the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Latest about Angel Di Maria

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Boots
FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

Angel Di Maria

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make contact with PSG star Angel Di Maria

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to sign the Argentina international

Paris Saint Germain v Manchester United – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Le Parc des Princes

Marcus Rashford’s stunning late strike gives Man Utd victory over PSG

By PA Staff

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 drops next month - but which wonderkids are worth using in the game?

FIFA 21
Soccer – Manchester United Photo Call – Angel Di Maria Unveiling – Old Trafford

On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria signs for Man Utd for £59.7million

By PA Staff

By FourFourTwo Staff

Angel Di Maria PSG

PSG goalkeeper: 'Di Maria hates Manchester United'

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Angel Di Maria's PSG teammate Marcin Bulka has claimed that the Argentinian can't stand his former club Manchester United.

Manchester United
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: 8 unmissable free agents on Career Mode

By Bradley Russell

FIFA 21 Get them while you can: these experienced free agents can take your career mode team to new heights - if you can afford them...

FIFA 21

Di Maria at the double as PSG put four past nine-man Nice

By FourFourTwo Staff

Nice

Nice
