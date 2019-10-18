Angel Di Maria News and Features
Date of birth: February 14, 1988
Instagram: @angeldimariajm
Clubs: Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St Germain
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £44.3 million
The Argentina winger has consistently proven he is a winner, claiming league titles with Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain as well as a host of other trophies. Despite his disappointing one-season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United following his £59.7 million move in 2014, he has shown what he is capable of at PSG, with his goals and assists helping them win the league in the 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
