Liverpool star Florian Wirtz's relationship with former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been revealed, with the German national team flying.

Die Mannschaft won their Nations League group emphatically last night in Berlin with a 5-0 drubbing of bitter neighbours Netherlands, as Liverpool playmaker Wirtz grabbed a brace and the headlines at the Olympiastadion.

With the star having struggled for consistency in English football since moving to Anfield last summer, the relationship between him and his new national boss was discussed by the likes of BILD's Christian Falk and World Cup-winning coach Joachim Low, with intriguing details shared about the link between Wirtz and Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp is getting the best of Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wirtz has blown hot and cold at Liverpool since moving for a then-club record fee from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, with Merseyside legend Klopp making it a mission to get the best out of the 23-year-old since assuming the reins of the German side from Julian Nagelsmann over the summer.

So far, the ex-Reds boss has lost just the once in the Germany job, with Wirtz proving to be one of his generals – and Liverpool fans wondering what's changed in the Nations League from the No.10's form in the Premier League.

Speaking about Wirtz after his excellent display against the Dutch, leading German football journalist Falk called the star “The quintessential Klopp player” and explained how the two remain in contact outside of the international break – suggesting that the pair speak more than Wirtz does to current Liverpool gaffer, Andoni Iraola.

“[Klopp] relies on him completely,” Falk said. “He has conversations; he coaches him, which he apparently even does for Liverpool, [from] matches that he watches very regularly, which he and Klopp still stay in touch with via brief SMS contact, [he] calls him.

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“I’ve even heard from Liverpool already that he speaks to him more than the manager on the ground. And that shows how important this player is for his system.”

With Wirtz establishing himself as a key cog in Klopp's machine, questions are even being asked of Bayern Munich's golden boy, Jamal Musiala, and where the pair of them fit together in the system – with Falk likening the conundrum to the battle between Gunter Netzer and Wolfgang Overath for a place in West Germany's 1974 World Cup side.

“I think we’ll eventually get that ‘Netzer-Overath’ question with us too, because in that tactical system there actually isn't that much space for two such players,” he said. “Nagelsmann tried it at the World Cup, pushed Wirtz wide; you notice he's important centrally.

Andoni Iraola hasn't yet unlocked Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And I think if they gave him more responsibility at Liverpool too, he'd play better there as well. But under Klopp, he gets it.”

Wirtz is worth €85 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Manchester United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.