There were other factors that led to Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool besides Senne Lammens’ performance, like Leny Yoro’s red card after only eight minutes. Down to 10 men for the majority of the match, Mauricio Pochettino’s debut as manager became about damage limitation from that point on.

And yet in the post-match analysis, Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper still found himself scrutinised. “If he’s in the right position, he saves it comfortably,” argued Danny Murphy on Match of the Day, highlighting Lammens’ positioning for Dominik Szoboszlai's opener.

“It’s a poor goalkeeping error.”

It wasn’t the first time a Lammens mistake has been highlighted this season. While the Belgian was widely hailed for his performances in his debut Premier League campaign after joining from Royal Antwerp, the malaise around him at Old Trafford has dragged him down. He, like many of his United teammates, is under-performing.

Before the November international break, Lammens was blamed for two goals in the chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, too easily beaten at his near post by Alysson for Villa’s first and spilling a shot for Nicolas Jackson to make it 2-0 after only four minutes. He was shaky throughout.

There was also Lammens’ ill-judged decision to come rushing off his line against Bournemouth, giving Evanilson the chance to finish into an empty net in a 3-0 win for the Cherries at Old Trafford. The messy own goal conceded by Manchester United in the 1-1 draw away to Fulham was another that involved Lammens.

Like so many at United right now, Lammens is clearly low on confidence. His struggles can be traced back to the World Cup where he made a blunder that led to Belgium’s exit from the tournament, spilling a shot for Mikel Merino to score a late winner for Spain. Lammens hasn’t been the same since that moment.

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There are, however, some mitigating factors to explain the goalkeeper’s form. For starters, Lammens is having to make more saves this season. Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 2.4 saves per 90 minutes in the Premier League, whereas this season that number has increased to 3.6 saves per 90 minutes.

Pochettino lost his first game in charge (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Only Crystal Palace have conceded more Expected Goals (xG) in the Premier League this season than Manchester United. Lammens is being afforded very little protection by the players in front of him, as demonstrated by United’s shambolic defensive performance at Anfield on Sunday.

For comparison, Manchester United conceded the fourth-lowest xG over the course of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Their sudden defensive drop-off is somewhat unexplainable, but it goes a long way to reasoning why Lammens is struggling so much. He’s simply having to do more. He’s being overwhelmed.

Lammens hasn’t actually regressed much in terms of his save percentage. This season, the Belgian is ranked 16th in the Premier League for this metric, whereas last season he was 14th. Lammens has never been anywhere near the most effective shot-stoppers in this regard.

Like so many at United right now, Lammens is clearly low on confidence

It’s possible Lammens over-performed last season. Without the Belgian settling so quickly after arriving as an emergency upgrade on Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, it’s difficult to envisage Manchester United finishing third. His saves did a lot to mask some of United’s structural deficiencies.

No goalkeeper in the Premier League last season prevented more goals than Lammens (6.4). That ranked him ahead of the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Emi Martinez, Jordan Pickford, Alisson Becker and David Raya. It was perhaps unrealistic to expect someone still so young in goalkeeper years to maintain such a high level.

“This break came at the ideal moment for me,” said Lammens in the last international break during which he played the full 90 minutes in back-to-back games for Belgium against Turkey and Italy, saving a penalty against the latter. “These have been difficult weeks for me at Manchester United.”

United have struggled in goal for a while (Image credit: Getty Images)

Life for Lammens didn’t get any easier in his first match back from international duty, although the Belgian’s seven saves prevented the scoreline from being even more humiliating for Manchester United. There were moments when Lammens showed the sort of form that made him so eye-catching last season.

Pochettino might find a way to steady Manchester United at the back. The Argentine set up the Old Trafford outfit with a back three in possession before Yoro’s red card completely changed the dynamic of the match. With 11 men on the pitch, Pochettino should find it easier to implement a defensive game plan, although that’s something Michael Carrick never managed.

This could help Lammens rediscover his best form. If not, Manchester United will need their goalkeeper to eliminate the errors from his performances on his own accord, otherwise a relegation scrap at the bottom of the Premier League table could be unavoidable. Lammens can’t count on getting any more help any time soon.