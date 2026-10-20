Quiz! Can you name the starting line-up from PSG's 6-1 Champions League loss against Barcelona in 2017?

Can you remember who was on the wrong end of this extraordinary demolition job?

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It was one of the most incredible comebacks in the history of European club football. After losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in 2016-17, Barcelona won the second leg 6-1. The Parisians learned from the experience and went on to win the competition back-to-back with a very different approach.

As the teams meet again, we're looking back not to the winning team, but the opponents they conquered. Can you name all 11 players? There's no time limit!

Are you keen to take on more of our football quizzes? We've got plenty of them and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, we're sticking with the same season but switching focus to England. We want to know whether you can name the top goalscorer of every Premier League team in the 2016-17 season.

After that, join us for some quizzes that really dive into the social and cultural fabric of football. If you're a trivia master with knowledge of the details, this is the batch of quizzes for you. How about trying to name every sponsor of the EFL trophy or identifying which English clubs were or are served by these fanzines? Here's one for experts only: Show us what you're made of by tackling the Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

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We have countless quizzes for Premier League aficionados. Can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season and every player to have won the World Cup while playing for a Premier League club? If that combination of club and international football tickled your fancy, try to name every player with 100 or more international caps and at least one appearance in the Premier League.

More puzzler than quizzer? We get it. Here's FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 75, featuring clues on ultras, underdogs and upsets.

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