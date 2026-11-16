Manchester United are the Trigger's broom of English football - and Mauricio Pochettino won't fix a broken club

Albert Einstein never did say that thing about insanity. There's no proof of it, anyway. Researchers have looked, and in fact, it likely comes from a 12-step recovery pamphlet from the 1980s that it might not be wise to expect a different result from doing the same thing over and over again. That makes a little more sense all-round.

It's a phrase that petrochemicals billionaire and immigration-sceptic Jim Ratcliffe clearly subscribes to from his Montecarlo lair, if his investments in football – a sport he claims to be passionate about – are anything to go by. Unlike the Glazers, he will not stand by idly while Manchester United stand on the same rakes, year after year. He is on a mission to prove that, if nothing else.

Michael Carrick can attest. So can Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag, with all three likely to be watching Mauricio Pochettino from a podcast studio near you in the coming months, like the hologram ghosts of Yoda, Obi-Wan and Anakin.

It's a theme of Ratcliffe's Nice regime, too. The Ligue 1 side were fitted with a revolving door upon their INEOS takeover, with seven separate managers named as permanent boss since Patrick Vieira's dismissal in lockdown – including Christophe Galtier, Lucien Favre, Franck Haise and Claude Puel.



Nothing stuck. Ross Barkley spent nine months at the Allianz Riviera before leaving by mutual agreement. Kasper Schmeichel spent 13 months before terminating his own deal. Aaron Ramsey didn't make it to a full year before doing the same. Last season, gravity took over, Les Aiglons finishing 16th and having to enter the relegation play-off in order to secure top-tier status.



It's not dissimilar to Old Trafford. Perhaps the ownership simply needs to stick at something a little longer, rather than taking the approach of a toddler burning through a box of toys until they've exhausted everything at their fingertips.



Manchester United have no idea what they're supposed to be. It's plainly obvious. They had very little semblance of identity under Ten Hag, yet extended his contract anyway: they sacked him mere months later and went down the continental route of hiring a back-three manager who very obviously didn't have the squad for what he wanted to do (but should have done far better with what he had).

Manchester United were a mess under Erik ten Hag, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

So United wedded themselves to Amorim. They brought in a wing-back in Patrick Dorgu. They improved the frontline with two wingers who would stay narrow and a target man to play off of them. They had half the squad that the Portuguese wanted, but things weren't going well enough. They sacked him and brought in Carrick, a manager who brought a feel-good factor, excelled in big games when he didn't have to be the protagonist, but lacked the control to play his football.



So United wedded themselves to Carrick. They brought in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as more Carrick-type midfielders and listened to him when he said he wanted to trust Marcus Rashford. We're not even into post-bugle November, and the manager's gone, replaced by a priest of the high press. Manchester United don't have a particularly mobile midfield. That frontline doesn't exactly look like the type to celebrate tackles. One would like to believe that perhaps the powers that be have seen something in Pochettino's United States team that can be replicated in English football once again. Previous evidence perhaps suggests otherwise.

One would like to believe that United have seen something in Pochettino that can be replicated. Previous evidence perhaps suggests otherwise.

The quote was wrong. Insanity is pivoting in wildly different directions every few months, expecting to surge up the table.



United have been left a Ship of Theseus (or Trigger's Broom, the Sugababes or Frankenstein's monster, depending on your age and culture). A dressing room made up of passers Ten Hag believed in playing out the back with, hero-ball counter-attackers for a back three and a couple of midfielders that reminded Carrick of himself. There's a defender still there that Jose Mourinho believed in, one that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer wanted to build around and even one that Louis van Gaal thought was the future. This is a squad of discarded parts, all pulling in different directions: and we're meant to be surprised when one erupts and goes rogue in an interview?



Are you building a football club or a reality TV show cast, here? With all the respect in the world to the players themselves, it's frankly ridiculous that none of them have anything in common besides the badge on their chest. Mikel Arteta took about three and a half years to get Arsenal competing for titles, because he had to weed out those who weren't aligned with his thinking. INEOS have been in English football about that long: they've beaten the champions to signings in that time, but they're starting the process all over again.

There are players still at Old Trafford from Van Gaal's era (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maybe we can lay all of the fault at the feet of Ratcliffe, a man who proves on the regular that he's out of touch with the very fanbase he claims to be among, and who has previously operated the very same business model across the channel to staggeringly meh results. Maybe it's Jason Wilcox or Omar Berrada, who have apparent carte blanche to keep digging until they find hope at the bottom of the chest. Maybe it's the fault of that bloke who's not cutting his hair, putting pressure on the lads. Maybe United really do have too many dinnerladies, and it's led to a culture of stagnation at Carrington.



Maybe the cabal of former United legends – sponsored by Betway or Midnite or Huel – don't exactly help matters when they tell us all how things weren't like this in their day, and how United just miss the gaffer. None of them, for what it's worth, know what Manchester United should look like. Even Gary Neville has said that the identity under Sir Alex Ferguson was to be adaptable: have the ball some weeks, cede it others.



But even Neville knew in his management career that chopping and changing was deadly. “I didn't know what to do with the players; I was changing systems,” he's admitted of his Valencia stint. “All the things that I say on television now you should never do, and it was too much.”



Sometimes, doing the same thing over and over again isn't insanity at all. If United don't even have consistency in their decision-making, how on Earth are they going to find it on the pitch?