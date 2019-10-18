Nice News and Features
Name: Nice
Founded: 1904
Home ground: Allianz Riviera
League Titles: 4
Instagram: @ogcnice
Sat on the stunning French Riviera, the club are one of the founding members of the French top division. Currently coached by 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, formerly of Arsenal and Manchester City among others, they have had some memorable moments over the past decade and ended the 2016-17 season third in Ligue 1. They have not won the French crown since lifting it four times as they dominated French football during the 1950s and their last major trophy was the Coupe de France in 1997.
