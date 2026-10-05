Michael Carrick on cusp of tense showdown as Manchester United boss but will avoid 'doom spiral' with these changes

Manchester United have had their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League season under Michael Carrick.

Michael Carrick must be thankful for Manchester City taking all the attention in the club game during this international break.

The crisis club baton was handed from red to blue on a seismic day in the history of the sport. However, it doesn’t disguise the fact that Manchester United have had their joint-worst ever start to a Premier League season and are out of a domestic cup at the first time of asking yet again.

The longest-ever international break (excluding the 2022 World Cup), though, has surely given the Man United boss and his staff the chance to address multiple issues, and reset both side and season.

Amid Man United’s brutal start, there have been contradictory sets of data that suggest things are not quite as bad as it seems. You would certainly hope so given they have collected just five points from five games, all of which were very much winnable on paper. The only stat that actually matters is the league table, too.

The Groundhog Day feeling for the fanbase in the “post-Fergie Wilderness Years” set in with the harrowing opening day loss by two goals to nil against newly-promoted Hull City. It has only grown stronger since.

Hull stunned Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Victory was twice thrown away at Everton, a controversial but calamitous defeat came to 10 men in the derby, a heavily deflected goal saved them from the ignominy of defeat to winless Fulham, and Brighton ransacked Old Trafford as always. At least Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich Town were beaten, as well as the famous Sabah in Europe.

There have been myriad issues but nearly all of them appear very basic when assessed one-by-one. Together, they have seen Man United go away from much of what made them the in-form team of last season following Carrick’s arrival.

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Of course, there was context with a game a week and the fabled new manager bounce, or interim legend bounce in Man United’s case, but it did come from Carrick knowing how to get the best out of his team and individual players.

The injury to Amad right before the season’s kick off threw a spanner in the works from the off. With Benjamin Sesko not playing in pre-season due to an ongoing shin issue, Bryan Mbeumo was set to start up front as he did for much of last season.

Instead, he played on the right with Matheus Cunha taking the role of the falsest of false 9s. It has been an abject failure with both the Brazilian and every other forward struggling as a result. His goal at Fulham came after he was restored to the left. It was rather symbolic.

Amad has missed the start of the season with a groin injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amad is set for a return following the break, leaving Carrick with the easiest of changes to make. The Ivorian will play off the right, where his natural speed and trickery make him an ideal touchline winger, and allow Mbeumo to operate in the inside forward spaces he thrives so well in.

Amad isn’t just an attacking outlet, though. He brings balance both to the team's attack and overall side, which was aided by his re-positioning as a wing-back under Ruben Amorim. The 24-year-old’s individual numbers were very poor last season but his role is so much more than that.

The re-jigging of the attack will undoubtedly help Bruno Fernandes, too. The skipper had been dealing with a “complicated injury” according to Portugal boss Jorge Jesus which may partly explain his iffy start to the season.

Bruno Fernandes has had an iffy start despite scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich (Image credit: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

However, Fernandes hasn't had runners in behind and with Cunha dropping too deep, the spaces where he is at his absolute best have been somewhat clogged. Taking on the Portugal captaincy following Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit has surely boosted him, too.

One change to the attack could do so much for Man United and allow them to utilise their relatively strong depth. In saying that, Shea Lacey should have been handed more opportunities off the right.

A welcome injury return has already come in midfield with Carlos Baleba making his first matchday squad at Fulham. Youri Tielemans has not been a real issue but adding a bit more energy and bite in midfield - or at least having the option - is another change Carrick can make. It is likely to only further aid Kobbie Mainoo, who has been Man United’s best player this season.

Where else could changes come? Most fans were crying out for defensive reinforcements over the summer and a back four in 2026 that started the 7-0 loss at Anfield over three years ago only backs that up. With Matthijs de Ligt making a hugely welcomed return from a long-standing back injury in a friendly win over INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport - alongside Baleba - he should come into the lineup again soon.

Leny Yoro played much of pre-season at right-back and surely deserves a shot given Diogo Dalot’s form. It would be a very modern Premier League move and add further energy and pace to United’s side.

Carlos Baleba is set for his full Manchester United debut after recovering from an ankle issue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding that energy and pace is perhaps the major change Carrick needs to make with a lack of urgency in the team's play evident from the opening day. Control might be the aim and change was guaranteed given his permanent appointment and Casemiro’s departure, but it has all felt too much too soon.

Making simple changes and going somewhat back to basics won’t see Man United make a very unlikely title tilt - although who knows with Man City’s case - but it will surely lead to improvements and keep Carrick’s head above water.

When the doom spiral kicks in at Old Trafford, it almost always leads to the sack. Carrick was there for the one who delayed the inevitable but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had both Fernandes joining and a pandemic to thank for that.

Barring even more extraordinary developments in this league season, internal changes must be immediately made ahead of a meeting with Carrick’s former club Spurs in what can be dubbed the first “El Sackico” clash of the season.