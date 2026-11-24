Willian has revealed how Chelsea tried to sign him months before he scored twice against them in the Champions League – and recalled the eyebrow-raising gift he received from a Blues supporter after the game.

The Brazilian winger joined Shakhtar Donetsk from Corinthians in 2007, aged just 19, but admits that he initially had reservations about moving to Ukraine.

Five years later, Chelsea were attempting to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Their January 2012 bid was rejected - but Willian went on to compel them to try again by scoring twice against the Blues in a dramatic 3-2 Champions League defeat that November.

Willian told FourFourTwo: "It wasn't easy. At that time, going straight to Ukraine was not my main goal. I think that every player, especially at that time, who dreamed of going to Europe, wanted to go to Italy or Spain."

"When this offer from Shakhtar came, my family and I talked about it and thought long and hard about whether to accept it. At first, we refused.

Chelsea were the reigning European champions at the time (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But they kept insisting that I should at least go there to visit the club, visit the city, and learn more about their project. I ended up agreeing."

"I spent a few days there, and I liked what I saw, including the club's structure. There were already other Brazilians playing there too. That certainly made it easier for me to accept the offer.

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"I remember that months before that game, Chelsea had already made an offer for me.

"he game was in November and their offer came in January 2012 - but Shakhtar didn't want to let me go."

"So, in the end, I stayed at Shakhtar and kept trying to leave. Then, in the group stage, I ended up scoring two goals at Stamford Bridge, so it was special.

Willian got his move in the end. And it was number 22, in case you wondered (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's something funny about that day: after the match, a fan gave me a Chelsea shirt with my name on it and a question mark in place of the number. As if to say, 'what number will he wear when he plays here?'

"I thought it was funny and even took a photo holding that shirt!"

That supporter would eventually get their wish, in a roundabout way: Willian left Shakhtar for Anzhi Makhachkala in January 2013 before finally completing his move to Chelsea that August.