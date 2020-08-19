Shakhtar Donetsk News and Features

Name: Shakhtar Donetsk

Founded: 1936

Ground: Metalist Stadium

League Titles: 12

Instagram: @fcshakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk became the first club in an independent Ukraine to lift the UEFA Cup in 2009, becoming only the second side from the country to win a major European competition. The club is among the oldest in Ukraine and lifted the USSR Cup twice and only lifted their first league title in 2002, pipping Dynamo Kiev to the title by a point. Shakhtar have emerged as a dominant force in Ukranian football in recent years. Past players include Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Fernandinho and Willian.