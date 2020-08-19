Shakhtar Donetsk News and Features
Name: Shakhtar Donetsk
Founded: 1936
Ground: Metalist Stadium
League Titles: 12
Instagram: @fcshakhtar
Shakhtar Donetsk became the first club in an independent Ukraine to lift the UEFA Cup in 2009, becoming only the second side from the country to win a major European competition. The club is among the oldest in Ukraine and lifted the USSR Cup twice and only lifted their first league title in 2002, pipping Dynamo Kiev to the title by a point. Shakhtar have emerged as a dominant force in Ukranian football in recent years. Past players include Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Fernandinho and Willian.
Europa League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UEL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners open talks for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon
By FourFourTwo Staff
The 21-year-old has stood out for the Ukrainians in the Champions League this season
Europa League: Who is in the last 32 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all in the Europa League draw seeded pot - the draw's at 12pm GMT
Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Watch a Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan live stream, as Ukrainians eye another big European scalp
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Watch a Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream, as the Spanish giants begin their quest for European glory
Champions League preview: How will Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fare? Groups A to D assessed
By Ed McCambridge
With the Champions League group stage upon us, it's time to bone up on Europe's elite: here's what you need to know about every team from groups A, B, C and D
FIFA 21: The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode
By Mark White
Get ahead of the game on FIFA 21 and invest in these gems before they hit the big time
When is the Champions League group stage draw, how does it work and how can you watch it?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Today we'll find out who Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will face in the Champions League group stage at 4pm
