Arsenal in for £100m+ right-winger - with Bukayo Saka potentially set for big change either way: report

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could be set for a big change, with a superstar in his position on the Gunners' radar.

The England international has been a talismanic figure at the Emirates Stadium almost since his breakthrough, starting life as a left-back before making the move further forward to lead Arsenal to a first Premier League title in 22 years this summer.

But with a succession of injuries having taken their toll on Saka, manager Mikel Arteta appears to be alert to the opportunity of bringing in a superstar to take the right-wing slot for the Gunners – and create a dynasty in North London.

Arsenal monitoring superstar right-winger - so what does it mean for Bukayo Saka?

Arteta has leant heavily on Saka since he was appointed manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 300 appearances under Arteta, Saka is his manager's most-used player by a distance since the Basque boss took the reins from Unai Emery in 2019.

The Hale End graduate appears to have lost a burst of pace and explosiveness out on the right flank, however, with some questioning the workload that Arteta has put on the 25-year-old's shoulders – and now, Fichajes in Spain have reported that the champions are in for an A-lister in that role.

The report states that Arsenal are “closely monitoring” Michael Olise's contract situation at Bayern Munich, with Mia San Mia relaying that “informal contacts” between the Bavarians and the Frenchman have begun, from German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

FourFourTwo understands that Saka is unsellable under any circumstance, with the winger having signed a long-term deal just this year – but that any arrival of Olise could see Arteta evolve the Ealing-born winger's game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last term, Saka featured as a No.10 for the Gunners in the absence of Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino at times, and with Noni Madueke supplying the width outside of him, Saka impressed in a more central role, pulling the strings.

In fact, this may well be where Arteta sees his No.7 in the long-term, with 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman a candidate to play on the right flank, too, and Madueke featuring on the left in the weekend's win against Leeds United.

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of Olise, though they can offer plenty to the French international that other suitors can't.

Michael Olise is being linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The London-born attacker began his career in the Arsenal academy and may well relish the opportunity to return to his home city – alongside former Crystal Palace team-mate Eberechi Eze, with whom he struck a fantastic bond while at Selhurst Park.

With uncertainty and transition hanging over some of the Gunners' closest Premier League rivals, too, Olise may see the opportunity to come to Arsenal as the most likely way to win a Premier League title in the next couple of years – and potentially a Champions League, if Arteta's side can go one further than they managed last season.

Olise is worth €130 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Lille tonight, as Champions League action returns this week.