Arsenal rocked by David Raya transfer plan: report

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is a target for a club he holds dear in his heart.

The World Cup winner has been in fine form once again this season, off the back of winning the past three Golden Glove awards in the Premier League.

But with the stopper now 31, it appears that Arsenal have competition in keeping Raya for the rest of his prime.

Real Madrid want to sign David Raya from Arsenal

Thibaut Courtois is now 34 (Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

With Real Madrid no.1, Thibaut Courtois, 35 years old next summer and available on a free transfer, plans are already being made on the succession plan between Los Blancos' sticks.

That's according to a new report from Fichajes, which claims that David Raya is heading up the shortlist at the Bernabeu.

Portuguese stopper Diogo Costa and Frenchman Guillaume Restes complete a three-man shortlist – though Gooners will be no doubt be worried that the lure of Real to a Spanish international may prove to the tipping point in a move that takes arguably the best goalkeeper in the world away from the Emirates Stadium.

Raya himself has just two years left on his Gunners deal, and despite growing up a stone's throw from Camp Nou in Barcelona, is a lifelong Madridista – meaning that he may well find it difficult to turn down a move back home to Spain.

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On the flipside, Real's reluctance to part with Courtois just yet may well give Arsenal time to persuade Raya to commit for a little longer at London Colney.

“Real Madrid's sporting management wants to prepare for the Belgian goalkeeper's departure without rushing him,” the report notes. “Courtois remains the starting goalkeeper, and his continued presence would allow the club approximately two seasons to evaluate alternatives before making a potential investment.”

The Spaniard arrived in England as a teenager, joining Blackburn Rovers' academy and going on loan to non-league Southport before establishing himself as the first-choice at Ewood Park, where he won promotion in 2018 and earned a move to Brentford a year later.

Arsenal pushed to sign Raya for years before he actually joined (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Raya has a very close relationship with Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who pushed to first sign his protege in 2021 – and then succeeded two years later, as Raya ousted fan favourite Aaron Ramsdale as the No.1 keeper in N5.

Arsenal signed another goalkeeper over the summer in the form of former Leeds United man Ilian Mesilier, with the Frenchman acting as another backup to Raya alongside Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raya is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Lille tonight, as Champions League action returns this week.