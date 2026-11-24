Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal career appears to be floundering, with the on-loan Borussia Dortmund teenager facing a further transfer setback.

Nwaneri returns to his parent club tonight in the Champions League with the Bundesliga giants and is eligible to face Arsenal despite still being owned by the Gunners.

But beyond this campaign, his future remains uncertain, with manager Mikel Arteta even recently alluding to the teenager's struggles at Signal Iduna Park.

Arsenal are looking to replace Ethan Nwaneri - as soon as January

Mikel Arteta has spoken about Nwaneri's place at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest-ever player in 2022 at the age of 15 – with Max Dowman later taking that record – before establishing himself in the 2024/25 season as a serious option on the right wing for the Gunners.

But after going out on loan at Marseille last term and heading to Dortmund this time, the teenager is yet to impress, with Arteta even admitting this week that “moments are not enough” for Nwaneri in his development and that consistency must follow.

A report from Sport Witness, likewise, reads as bad news for the 19-year-old, with the Gunners now pursuing a move for Gilberto Mora as soon as January.

Mora was the youngest player selected for the 2026 World Cup and has impressed hugely in his native Mexico, courting the attention of virtually every big club in Europe.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In attacking midfield areas, Arsenal already have the likes of Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman – with the latter two options on the wing – and should Arsenal bring in another teenage talent, Nwaneri's first-team opportunities would appear even scarcer.

FourFourTwo understands that the Gunners were open to offers for the starlet over the summer, opting to retain him and develop him at one of the best finishing schools in European football, though the paths of Nwaneri and Hale End colleague Myles Lewis-Skelly have been drastically different, thanks, in part, due to competition for places.

With Liverpool also circling for Mora, however, the Gunners may well have to present a particularly enticing package to secure the 18-year-old.

Gilberto Mora is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the report, the youngster has a release clause of around €25 million, making any move for him particularly costly – and suggesting that the Gunners could well incorporate him into their first team immediately.

Nwaneri, meanwhile, is valued by Transfermarkt at €25m. Arsenal return to Champions League action tonight against Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium.