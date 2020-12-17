Marseille News and Features
Name: Marseille
Founded: 1899
Home ground: The Orange Velodrome
League Titles: 10
Instagram: @olympiquedemarseille
Marseille are France's most successful club, holding the record for top-flight titles (10) and standing alone as the only French team to have lifted the European Cup. The continental triumph came in 1992-93 when Raymond Goethals' men defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That side was captained by Didier Deschamps – he also won Ligue 1 twice as a player with the club and in 2009-10 they claimed the trophy with Deschamps as manager.
Latest about Marseille
Liverpool transfer news: Duje Caleta-Car confirms January approach from Jurgen Klopp’s side
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Reds came close to landing the Marseille defender in last month's window
Liverpool transfer news: Reds failed in moves for Duje Caleta-Car and Marcelo
By FourFourTwo Staff
Jurgen Klopp's side did welcome Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to Anfield on deadline day
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side end interest in Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Reds were reportedly keen to sign the Croatia international from the French club
Too much choice? The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them
By Conor Pope
TV GUIDE There are dozens of football matches you could watch on TV this weekend – we've whittled it down to eight that are worth your attention
European round-up: How long will Juventus stick with Andrea Pirlo?
By Mark White
European Round-up Juve's rookie boss is struggling in Serie A - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues
PSG v Marseille live stream: how to watch the Trophee des Champions wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a PSG v Marseille live stream, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks his second win in charge of the French champions
Manchester United transfer news: Newcastle chase three Red Devils players
By FourFourTwo Staff
Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are on the Magpies' radar
