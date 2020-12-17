Marseille News and Features

Trending

Name: Marseille

Founded: 1899

Home ground: The Orange Velodrome

League Titles: 10

Instagram: @olympiquedemarseille

Marseille are France's most successful club, holding the record for top-flight titles (10) and standing alone as the only French team to have lifted the European Cup. The continental triumph came in 1992-93 when Raymond Goethals' men defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That side was captained by Didier Deschamps – he also won Ligue 1 twice as a player with the club and in 2009-10 they claimed the trophy with Deschamps as manager.

Duje Caleta-Car

Liverpool transfer news: Duje Caleta-Car confirms January approach from Jurgen Klopp’s side

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Reds came close to landing the Marseille defender in last month's window

Duje Caleta-Car

Liverpool transfer news: Reds failed in moves for Duje Caleta-Car and Marcelo

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jurgen Klopp's side did welcome Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to Anfield on deadline day

Duje Caleta-Car

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side end interest in Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Reds were reportedly keen to sign the Croatia international from the French club

AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Too much choice? The ultimate football TV guide – the best matches on this weekend and how to watch them

By Conor Pope

TV GUIDE There are dozens of football matches you could watch on TV this weekend – we've whittled it down to eight that are worth your attention

Marseille v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Europa League – Final – Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Aston Villa interested in Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson

By PA Staff

Andrea Pirlo

European round-up: How long will Juventus stick with Andrea Pirlo?

By Mark White

European Round-up Juve's rookie boss is struggling in Serie A - plus everything else in Europe's top five leagues

PSG v Marseille live stream

PSG v Marseille live stream: how to watch the Trophee des Champions wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a PSG v Marseille live stream, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks his second win in charge of the French champions

Brandon Williams

Manchester United transfer news: Newcastle chase three Red Devils players

By FourFourTwo Staff

Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are on the Magpies' radar

France Soccer League One

Paris St Germain held by St Etienne in first game under Mauricio Pochettino

By PA Staff

This season's shirts

Ranked! The 10 best European football shirts this season

By Mark White

If the Champions League was won by the club with the waviest threads, these teams would all be in with a shot

