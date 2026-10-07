Arsenal star Mikel Merino named as shock target for Real Madrid: report

Arsenal star Mikel Merino is a shock target to revitalise the fortunes of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have stuttered this season under the returning Jose Mourinho and are already chasing in La Liga, as the Special One looks for a way to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in attack, along with Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande in supporting roles.

After yet another fruitful few weeks of international duty with Spain, Arsenal star Merino has emerged as the answer – and he could end up getting more game time at the Bernabeu than he currently enjoys in North London.

Mikel Merino wanted by Real Madrid, after Arsenal and Spain heroics in front of goal

Merino hasn't looked back since his stint up front (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal originally signed Merino as cover for Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in midfield – but after an injury crisis in February 2025 saw Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both suffer long-term injuries, the Basque midfielder filled in up front away to Leicester City and scored twice.

An extraordinary return followed with Merino netting against Real Madrid in the Champions League, registering five goals and assists during an injury to Viktor Gyokeres last term, and starring at the World Cup, with two goals in five-minute cameos in the knockout stage for eventual winners, Spain.

With Merino having recorded another four goals and assists during the recent international break, Spanish outlet Fichajes have noted that the star could become a major target for Real Madrid in future transfer windows.

“His potential fit at Real Madrid stems primarily from this lack of consistent playing time,” the report states, noting, “Mourinho would be bringing in a player accustomed to playing as an attacking midfielder or central midfielder, with the ability to compete physically and arrive in the box from deep.”

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While Merino is primarily a midfielder – and even played as a centre-back for Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund – the interest almost certainly comes from the return of 13 goals in his last 24 internationals.

The 30-year-old has carved a niche as a target man for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta who can replicate the hard graft that Havertz gets through when Arsenal go long – but he clearly also has the movement and eye for goal to play up front, too.

With Havertz potentially injured for the return of domestic football this weekend, it remains to be seen as to whether Merino's playing time will increase.

Mourinho is still looking for answers in attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres has also enjoyed a strong couple of weeks with Sweden – and though he doesn't offer the same kind of hold-up play as his rivals in attack, Arteta has often preferred him to Merino in attack when the pair have both been fit.

Merino is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Leeds United this weekend when Premier League action resumes after the international break.