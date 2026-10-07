Arsenal working on concrete January move for Scandinavian superstar: report

Arsenal are readying a midseason move to improve their attack, after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion highlighted weaknesses in their squad.

Before leaving for international duty, the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season at the Amex in emphatic style, losing 3-0 to a Seagulls side who outplayed them

With Arsenal looking to retain the Premier League title and go one further in the Champions League, plenty of pundits have questioned the club's reserves in attack – and it would appear that a new winger is the priority for manager, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal looking to another forward to improve the squad

Arsenal have had a positive start to the season but lack firepower (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal don't often move for January signings, opting to keep their powder during their last two title races and enjoying bigger summer windows as a result.

But it wouldn't be unheard of for the North Londoners to bring in an attacker to bolster their attacking threat, with Leandro Trossard a standout example in 2023.

According to German outlet Fussball News, Antonio Nusa is on the radar for Arsenal this winter, with the Premier League champions working on formalising an offer.

Nusa enjoyed a breakout World Cup alongside Emirates Stadium captain Martin Odegaard for Norway, and has become one of the most exciting left-wingers in Europe over the last couple of years, having come close to a move to Brentford in January 2024.

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The Bees reportedly flagged back and knee issues – with the forward suffering a knee injury that ruled him out for two months shortly after.

But since moving to RB Leipzig, Nusa has managed to put together a consistent run in the Saxony outfit's side, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga's better attackers and courting the attention of top Premier League sides once more.

As a hard-working, intelligent winger who can hug the touchline or cut in to create or score, Nusa is exactly the type of forward that Arteta has made his name working with during his tenure in N5.

Antonio Nusa is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has a contract until 2029, however, and FourFourTwo understands that Die Roten Bullen have no interest in letting one of their best players leave midseason.

Nusa has struck two goals and registered two assists in just four Bundesliga fixtures this term.

The Norwegian is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Leeds United this weekend when Premier League action resumes after the international break.