Bayern Munich publicly address Erling Haaland transfer, in wake of Manchester City verdict

Erling Haaland has been linked with Bayern

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has addressed plans to sign Erling Haaland as a replacement for Harry Kane.

Joint all-time England appearance-maker Kane is 34 years old next summer, and with the Bayern frontman having been linked with a move to the United States, there have been suggestions that perhaps his time in Bavaria could be coming to a close.

Now, in comments relayed by Sport Witness and Sport1, Die Roten have publicly addressed the chances of bringing Manchester City's talisman to the Allianz Arena as a direct replacement in the coming years.

Liverpool fans hold up a banner mocking Manchester City's financial scandal (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

With City waiting to find out their punishment for over 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations of a near-decade-long period, their stars' futures are up in the air.

Bayern have been long-term admirers of Haaland, meanwhile, with FourFourTwo understanding that the serial Bundesliga champions have been at the forefront of the interest the past two times that the Norwegian has changed clubs.

Over the weekend, BILD TV asked Bayern president Herbert Hainer about the possibility of adding Haaland to the riches of Vincent Kompany's attack, with Hainer diplomatically playing up the current frontline at the Belgian's disposal.

“With Michael Olise, Harry Kane, and Luis Diaz, we have an excellent attack,” he responded. “We scored over 100 goals last season and are very well positioned offensively.

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“If we were talking about a timeframe in a few years, we would reassess the situation.”

The 72-year-old former Adidas CEO referenced the charges currently facing City, but noted that he didn't want to be drawn into speculation about how the Premier League would choose to punish its six-time winners.

“I don’t know the details and have no insider knowledge,” Hainer said. “That’s why I don’t want to speculate about it.

Manchester City are fighting back against the verdict (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“The fact is: if that’s what happened, consequences must be drawn.”

Kane is currently out of contract next summer, as FourFourTwo understands that Bayern are working on talks to extend the England captain's deal.

Haaland is worth €220 million, according to Transfermarkt. City face Paris Saint-Germain as Champions League action returns this week.