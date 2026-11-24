Chelsea preparing for Xabi Alonso sack, following poor form: report
Chelsea were hammered by Leeds United at the weekend - with Xabi Alonso feeling the pressure
Chelsea are preparing for life after Xabi Alonso, following a 4-1 thumping at home to Leeds United.
That's according to one report, which states that despite hiring the Basque boss over the summer and backing him heavily with big signings, such as Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers, the Blues are looking at the next man to take charge.
With Chelsea having lost three of the last five, a title challenge has turned into a battle for Europe, with the manager now under threat.
Chelsea looking to the future - already
After a strong start to the season, Chelsea have tapered off, with Alonso facing several of the same problems that predecessors Liam Rosenior and Enzo Fernandez encountered during their Stamford Bridge stints.
Despite being given the title of 'manager' rather than 'head coach' – and thus wielding a little more power in recruitment – the club are still hampered by injuries, with the defence looking shakier than ever.
TEAMtalk have reported that despite Alonso's four-year deal, former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas is “right at the top of the list” to replace his former international colleague in the hot seat.
Como boss Fabregas won two league titles in West London and has masterminded an incredibly impressive surge towards the top in Italian football, with a recent Champions League thumping over Manchester United shocking Europe.
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The report states that the Spaniard “would not be willing to take the Chelsea job in the middle of the season” – while transfer influencer Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that ownership BlueCo are backing Alonso for now.
“The message I’m getting is a very clear message around Xabi Alonso – Chelsea trust their manager,” the Italian said on his YouTube channel.
“Chelsea owners, Chelsea directors, Chelsea as a club go in the same direction and they believe in Alonso. They trust Alonso. They want to give time to Alonso.
“So obviously it’s not ideal the situation right now but Chelsea are backing and supporting Alonso. Chelsea are trusting him a lot.
Chelsea travel away to Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action resumes.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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