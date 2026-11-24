Chelsea are preparing for life after Xabi Alonso, following a 4-1 thumping at home to Leeds United.

That's according to one report, which states that despite hiring the Basque boss over the summer and backing him heavily with big signings, such as Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers, the Blues are looking at the next man to take charge.

With Chelsea having lost three of the last five, a title challenge has turned into a battle for Europe, with the manager now under threat.

Chelsea looking to the future - already

Xabi Alonso has faced similar issues to his predecessors (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a strong start to the season, Chelsea have tapered off, with Alonso facing several of the same problems that predecessors Liam Rosenior and Enzo Fernandez encountered during their Stamford Bridge stints.

Despite being given the title of 'manager' rather than 'head coach' – and thus wielding a little more power in recruitment – the club are still hampered by injuries, with the defence looking shakier than ever.

TEAMtalk have reported that despite Alonso's four-year deal, former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas is “right at the top of the list” to replace his former international colleague in the hot seat.

Como boss Fabregas won two league titles in West London and has masterminded an incredibly impressive surge towards the top in Italian football, with a recent Champions League thumping over Manchester United shocking Europe.

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The report states that the Spaniard “would not be willing to take the Chelsea job in the middle of the season” – while transfer influencer Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that ownership BlueCo are backing Alonso for now.

“The message I’m getting is a very clear message around Xabi Alonso – Chelsea trust their manager,” the Italian said on his YouTube channel.

“Chelsea owners, Chelsea directors, Chelsea as a club go in the same direction and they believe in Alonso. They trust Alonso. They want to give time to Alonso.

Cesc Fabregas is admired at Chelsea (Image credit: Alamy)

“So obviously it’s not ideal the situation right now but Chelsea are backing and supporting Alonso. Chelsea are trusting him a lot.

Chelsea travel away to Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action resumes.