£100m January Liverpool move given green light - and Florian Wirtz could make way: report

Wirtz has had a tough time in the Premier League

Liverpool have been given an indication that another nine-figure move is on for January.

Florian Wirtz – the first of three £100 million signings that Liverpool have made in the last 18 months – could well make way in manager Andoni Iraola's line-up, too, with the German struggling to adapt to English football since his arrival last summer, despite an excellent performance in Europe last night, signalling a potential return to form.

In 57 appearances in a red shirt, Wirtz has managed just seven goals and 12 assists, with fans expecting a little more from such a high-profile signing.

Liverpool ready for yet another £100m signing

Liverpool have failed to replace their former right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Iraola is prepared to bring Dominik Szoboszlai forward to his preferred No.10 role, after a spell of using the Hungarian in a double-pivot deeper in the team.

This could pave the way for a new midfielder, with the Reds needing more bite and defensive presence in the engine room at the start of this season.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC, Bournemouth are open to offers for Alex Scott in January, with Liverpool leading the way for his signing alongside Chelsea.

According to influencer Fabrizio Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the price tag is expected to be £100m.

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The Guernsey-born schemer has enjoyed a positive start to the season, making his England debut and establishing himself as the Cherries' standout player in the opening five fixtures of the campaign, with new manager Marco Rose still yet to taste victory in Dorset.

Scott missed out on the trip to Chelsea at the weekend, however, with his side thrashed 5-1 in his absence.

The 23-year-old has a contract at the Vitality Stadium that runs until 2028, and despite attempts from the club to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the seasiders, Scott has resisted, with a move becoming ever-more likely.

Alex Scott is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfielder played all but one game in the Premier League last season under Iraola on the south coast, as Bournemouth recorded a record finish of sixth and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

Scott is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to LASK tonight, as Champions League action returns.