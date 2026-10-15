£100m January Liverpool move given green light - and Florian Wirtz could make way: report
Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has struggled since arriving at Anfield, with a new nine-figure player set for winter
Liverpool have been given an indication that another nine-figure move is on for January.
Florian Wirtz – the first of three £100 million signings that Liverpool have made in the last 18 months – could well make way in manager Andoni Iraola's line-up, too, with the German struggling to adapt to English football since his arrival last summer, despite an excellent performance in Europe last night, signalling a potential return to form.
In 57 appearances in a red shirt, Wirtz has managed just seven goals and 12 assists, with fans expecting a little more from such a high-profile signing.
Liverpool ready for yet another £100m signing
According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Iraola is prepared to bring Dominik Szoboszlai forward to his preferred No.10 role, after a spell of using the Hungarian in a double-pivot deeper in the team.
This could pave the way for a new midfielder, with the Reds needing more bite and defensive presence in the engine room at the start of this season.
According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC, Bournemouth are open to offers for Alex Scott in January, with Liverpool leading the way for his signing alongside Chelsea.
According to influencer Fabrizio Romano in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the price tag is expected to be £100m.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Guernsey-born schemer has enjoyed a positive start to the season, making his England debut and establishing himself as the Cherries' standout player in the opening five fixtures of the campaign, with new manager Marco Rose still yet to taste victory in Dorset.
Scott missed out on the trip to Chelsea at the weekend, however, with his side thrashed 5-1 in his absence.
The 23-year-old has a contract at the Vitality Stadium that runs until 2028, and despite attempts from the club to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the seasiders, Scott has resisted, with a move becoming ever-more likely.
The midfielder played all but one game in the Premier League last season under Iraola on the south coast, as Bournemouth recorded a record finish of sixth and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.
Scott is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to LASK tonight, as Champions League action returns.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.