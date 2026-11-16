Liverpool January transfer strategy revealed after squad accusations: report

Liverpool are accused of having an unbalanced squad this season, however, the club will reportedly resist the urge to recruit a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

The Athletic claim that adding to the heart of the defence is 'not a priority' for the Reds, ruling out investment in the position for both the upcoming winter market and the summer of 2027.

Instead of turning to the transfer market to silence critics, the Liverpool hierarchy is placing its trust in the crop of emerging defensive talent to eventually succeed 35-year-old Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool won't buy Virgil van Dijk replacement in January - or next summer

Virgil van Dijk isn't getting any younger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's decision is largely down to the impact Jeremy Jacquet has had since arriving at Anfield. Behind him, Anfield still has high hopes for a trio of highly-rated youngsters: Giovanni Leoni, who is nearing a return to fitness following an ACL injury last year, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who is currently on loan with Levante in Spain, and teenage prospect Mor Talla Ndiaye.

Opposition supporters and media pundits have spent much of the season pointing out a lopsided squad that is forcing Iraola into tactical compromises on a weekly basis, as well as Van Dijk's advancing years.

The primary target of this criticism is the club’s full-back situation with Conor Bradley sidelined and Jeremie Frimpong unfancied in a traditional back-four system.

Iraola has been forced to deploy centre-backs, most notably Ronald Araujo, as makeshift right-backs. And while the Uruguayan has brought physical solidity and aggression, asking a traditional central defender to provide the overlapping width hasn't always had the desired effect and on occasion left Liverpool looking somewhat asymmetrical in possession.

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Square pegs in round holes is never a sustainable fix, and coupled with a lack of midfield depth, squad planning is never far from the Anfield conversation.

If Liverpool are officially ruling out central defensive reinforcements, even with Virgil van Dijk entering the twilight of his career, funds and focus can theoretically be redirected toward the squad’s weaknesses.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, their January priority must be identifying a specialist right-back and a dominant midfield presence, although Trey Nyoni's emergence as a water-carrier of sorts makes up for that to an extent. The lasting message from the corridors of power at Anfield is that in the centre of defence, Liverpool consider themselves already locked down for the foreseeable future.