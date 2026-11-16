Liverpool January transfer strategy revealed after squad accusations: report
Liverpool will not look to the transfer market to replace Virgil van Dijk in January - or next summer
Liverpool are accused of having an unbalanced squad this season, however, the club will reportedly resist the urge to recruit a new centre-back during the January transfer window.
The Athletic claim that adding to the heart of the defence is 'not a priority' for the Reds, ruling out investment in the position for both the upcoming winter market and the summer of 2027.
Instead of turning to the transfer market to silence critics, the Liverpool hierarchy is placing its trust in the crop of emerging defensive talent to eventually succeed 35-year-old Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool won't buy Virgil van Dijk replacement in January - or next summer
Liverpool's decision is largely down to the impact Jeremy Jacquet has had since arriving at Anfield. Behind him, Anfield still has high hopes for a trio of highly-rated youngsters: Giovanni Leoni, who is nearing a return to fitness following an ACL injury last year, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who is currently on loan with Levante in Spain, and teenage prospect Mor Talla Ndiaye.
Opposition supporters and media pundits have spent much of the season pointing out a lopsided squad that is forcing Iraola into tactical compromises on a weekly basis, as well as Van Dijk's advancing years.
The primary target of this criticism is the club’s full-back situation with Conor Bradley sidelined and Jeremie Frimpong unfancied in a traditional back-four system.
Iraola has been forced to deploy centre-backs, most notably Ronald Araujo, as makeshift right-backs. And while the Uruguayan has brought physical solidity and aggression, asking a traditional central defender to provide the overlapping width hasn't always had the desired effect and on occasion left Liverpool looking somewhat asymmetrical in possession.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Square pegs in round holes is never a sustainable fix, and coupled with a lack of midfield depth, squad planning is never far from the Anfield conversation.
If Liverpool are officially ruling out central defensive reinforcements, even with Virgil van Dijk entering the twilight of his career, funds and focus can theoretically be redirected toward the squad’s weaknesses.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, their January priority must be identifying a specialist right-back and a dominant midfield presence, although Trey Nyoni's emergence as a water-carrier of sorts makes up for that to an extent. The lasting message from the corridors of power at Anfield is that in the centre of defence, Liverpool consider themselves already locked down for the foreseeable future.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.