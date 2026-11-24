Sunday’s bruising 4-0 defeat at Anfield exposed the scale of the rebuild facing Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United.

For all the scrutiny aimed at Man United’s midfield and attack, it is the fragility at the back that is of greatest concern - the club have now conceded more goals than any other side in Europe's top five leagues this season.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey - often linked with an Old Trafford move - is rapidly playing himself into contention for a switch.

Calvin Bassey to Manchester United

Calvin Bassey has been one of the Premier League's standout central defenders this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United’s need for centre-half reinforcements could hardly be more urgent after the weekend's display. Matthijs de Ligt looked worryingly off the pace against Liverpool, struggling with his turning circle and repeatedly caught out whenever Andoni Iraola's side broke at speed.

The long-term picture looks increasingly bleak, too. Lisandro Martinez is widely expected to move on at the end of the season after previously speaking out publicly against the club, leaving a left-footed vacancy at the heart of defence.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United looks on (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Across the rest of Pochettino’s central defensive options, there is a lack of ready-made solutions. Leny Yoro, who endured a miserable afternoon of his own on Merseyside, and Ayden Heaven are both still very junior in their development, while Harry Maguire isn't getting any younger.

Throwing teenagers and early-20-somethings into an Old Trafford pressure cooker every week is no recipe for climbing the table, nor can Man United rely indefinitely on an ageing veteran to bail them out, as Maguire has done so consistently in the past.

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That is why Bassey ticks so many boxes for Man United’s new era under Pochettino.

Turning 27 on New Year’s Eve, the Nigeria international is entering his prime years as a defender. And having racked up more than 100 Premier League appearances since arriving in west London from Ajax in 2023, he brings the sort of battle-hardened top-flight pedigree Man United are crying out for.

In doing so, he removes the adaptation risk that has plagued so many overseas Old Trafford arrivals. His commanding display in Fulham’s 1-1 draw away at Manchester City on Saturday makes the appeal obvious; Bassey has good recovery pace, is dominant in physical duels, and comfortable defending wide channels.

Bassey won't cost the earth either as his initial four-year contract at Craven Cottage expires next summer, and although Fulham hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, his contractual situation keeps any potential fee firmly within reach for a club of Man United's stature and commercial acumen.

Fulham are understandably eager to tie him down to fresh terms, but the lure of spearheading Pochettino’s Old Trafford reboot may prove hard to resist.

In FourFourTwo's view, if Bassey maintains his current level over the coming weeks, don't rule out a January approach.