Trending

Matthijs de Ligt News and Features

Date of birth: August 12, 1999
Instagram: @mdeligt_
Clubs: Ajax, Juventus
Country: Holland
Signing fee: £67.8 million

Came through Ajax's youth system before establishing himself in the Eredivisie giants' first team at the age of 17. The highly-rated centre-back helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and win the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before making the Nations League final with Holland. His strong performances earned him a big-money move to Juventus in 2019 and it didn't take him long to become a first-team regular for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Latest about Matthijs de Ligt

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Boots
Golden Boy winners

Who are the Golden Boy winners since 2003 – and what happened to them?

By Joe Brewin

Haaland Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland has scooped the 2020 award, so we take a look at where its previous winners wound up

Haaland
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

By Mark White

FIFA 21 Get ahead of the game on FIFA 21 and invest in these gems before they hit the big time

FIFA 21
Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

Back to square one: Ajax are stuck climbing a ladder they can never reach the top of

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Ajax Last season's Champions League semi-finalists lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, and didn't make it out of the group stage this time. It's a cycle they're doomed to repeat, writes Seb Stafford-Bloor

Ajax
Joao Felix

Joao Felix beats Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and Erling Haaland to 2019 Golden Boy award

By Greg Lea

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid
Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona director Patrick Kluivert believes Matthijs de Ligt regrets choosing Juventus over Camp Nou move

By Greg Lea

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt

Maurizio Sarri impressed by Juve’s will to win

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Juventus

Matthijs De Ligt’s first Juventus goal secures Turin derby win

By FourFourTwo Staff

Juventus

Juventus
Mason Mount Chelsea

Golden Boy 2019 nominees announced: Jadon Sancho, Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Mount make shortlist

By Billy Dunmore

Premier League The Golden Boy award's 20-man shortlist has been released – and features four Premier League players.

Premier League
123...678Next