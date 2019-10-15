Matthijs de Ligt News and Features
Date of birth: August 12, 1999
Instagram: @mdeligt_
Clubs: Ajax, Juventus
Country: Holland
Signing fee: £67.8 million
Came through Ajax's youth system before establishing himself in the Eredivisie giants' first team at the age of 17. The highly-rated centre-back helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals and win the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before making the Nations League final with Holland. His strong performances earned him a big-money move to Juventus in 2019 and it didn't take him long to become a first-team regular for Maurizio Sarri's side.
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt
