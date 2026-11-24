Manchester United have finalised their transfer strategy heading into the winter window.

The Red Devils are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League with just one win all season, in what's becoming their biggest crisis in the modern era.

With new manager Mauricio Pochettino at the wheel, however, plans are already in motion to improve the squad – with new arrivals coming to Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United are hoping to bring in three new players this January

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at the weekend (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United were battered at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend in Pochettino's bow, which highlighted the problems across the team.

Leny Yoro was sent off early in the fixture, with Matthijs De Ligt criticised on his first Premier League start of the season, as Pochettino's men shipped four at Anfield.

Now, TEAMtalk have reported that United are prioritising a central defender, a left-back and a striker in January.

Calvin Bassey is high on the wish list – with the Fulham man left-footed – with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Collins also on the radar.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benjamin Sesko is out until the new year with injury, with Matheus Cunha starting up front at Liverpool, while Marcus Rashford was an option to sell in the summer but remained at the request of then-manager Michael Carrick.

Ivan Toney and Folarin Balogun are options up front.

Luke Shaw will likely continue as the first-choice left-back with Pochettino having worked with the England man previously at Southampton – though with Shaw now into his 30s and with an unreliable injury record, his days at United could now be numbered.

Calvin Bassey is a target for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is believed, however, that United will not have a lot of money to spend this winter and may have to be clever with players they look to bring in.

Manchester United face Sporting tomorrow night, as Champions League action resumes this week.