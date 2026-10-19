Manchester United star plans swift exit amid Michael Carrick tensions: report

Lisandro Martinez’s long-term future at Manchester United appears to be dead in the water, with the Argentine planning a swift exit from Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old made headlines for incendiary comments made after the club’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, in which he aimed harsh words at the Manchester United hierarchy.

Martinez’s contract with the club expires at the end of the 2026-27 Premier League season; however, the Red Devils do hold an option to extend for a further 12 months.

Martinez did not hold back in his words after Manchester United's defeat in the Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his public criticism of unnamed members of the Manchester United hierarchy, Martinez’s long-term future at Old Trafford is in serious doubt.

As a result, questions have been raised as to whether both the Argentine and Manchester United want their relationship to continue beyond 2027.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Martinez has suggested that he does not see a long-term future at Manchester United beyond the expiration of his contract.

The defender criticised recruitment from the Red Devils this summer, implicitly questioning the work of technical director Jason Wilcox, after a strong first season under Michael Carrick in 2025-26.

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The Red Devils finished third under their former player, and secured their return to the Champions League. In Europe, they were played off the park at the Wanda, provoking Martinez’s words.

The Argentine later took to Instagram to clarify that his comments were made out of frustration, and that unity must be achieved at Manchester United going forward.

Elsewhere, Carrick suggested that the matter between the club and Martinez had been handled internally, and that the conflict wouldn’t affect the Red Devils going forward.

It appears unlikely that Martinez will remain at the club beyond 2027. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite this, uncertainty still remains regarding Martinez’s future at Old Trafford - in fact, the possibility of Manchester United extending the Argentine by an additional 12 months is more unlikely than ever.

If the 28-year-old is set in his ways, and does not want to remain a Red Devil, then it is likely he will depart from Old Trafford next summer.

In terms of player options, it is rumoured that Martinez would prefer a move to Spain, with, ironically, Atletico Madrid closely linked to the Argentine.