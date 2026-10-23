Manchester United target 'next Ronaldo' who was discovered by Hugo Viana's uncle

Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Portuguese teenager Flavio Goncalves, according to reports.

Man United are in a state of disarray on and off the pitch but transfer planning doesn't slow down for chaos. Sporting CP winger Flavio Goncalves is a target and the Red Devils aren't going to hold back if they get the chance to snap him up.

Goncalves has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in the European game. At 19 years old, he has played just a handful of senior league matches since his debut late last year but has attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs in next to no time.

Manchester United 'have scouted Goncalves extensively' and an offer is reportedly imminent

Flavio Goncalves (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenager has a release clause in the region of £51 million and any buying club can expect to pay that in full to sign him. Caught Offside reports in its Daily Briefing that Sporting want to extend his deal and elevate his release clause, but interest from elsewhere is bound to influence his decision.

"Chelsea and Man United have scouted Goncalves extensively and they’re now prepared to make offers directly to Sporting," according to a Caught Offside source. 10 Liga Portugal matches into his career, he'd represent a bold investment even for clubs with their clout in the transfer market.

Goncalves was born in northern France to Portuguese parents, and it was in a six-a-side tournament in Paris that he was identified by Carlos Rente, who worked for the Gestifute agency and is the uncle of Manchester City director of football Hugo Viana.

The youngster moved to Portugal with his parents to join Rio Ave, where he spent three years playing junior football before he was picked up by Lisbon giants Sporting, aged 12, in 2019.

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He played 45 times for Sporting's B-team in the second and third tiers of Portuguese football, and was given his first-team debut in a cup match in October 2025. Goncalves made three league appearances last season and was handed his first league start in August.

With three goals in seven league appearances this term and a Champions League debut now under his belt, Goncalves has caught the eye of plenty of observers besides Man United and Chelsea.

The Premier League pair could face further competition from Germany, with RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund all reported to be monitoring Goncalves.

Flavio Goncalves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unnamed clubs in Spain and Italy are also believed to be interested in the Portuguese teenager, whose current contract runs to the summer of 2030.

Goncalves is a modern attacking midfielder, as adept in a creative central role as he is on the left wing. He's played on the right, too, and there have been comparisons drawn to players as diverse as Cristiano Ronaldo and Florian Wirtz.

He will be in action on Sunday evening, when third-placed Sporting host Academico Viseu in the Liga Portugal.