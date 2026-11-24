Watch Newcastle in their current, post-Bruno Guimaraes iteration and the same problem jumps off the screen. The energy is still there, and St James’ Park can still generate an intimidating atmosphere, but unless the team go direct, things slow to a crawl when the ball reaches midfield.

Losing Guimaraes was always going to leave a dent in the armoury, but the extent to which Newcastle have lost their forward punch is worrying from a black-and-white perspective. And the underlying numbers confirm what supporters were worried about.

According to Gradient Sports data, Newcastle have completed the fifth-lowest number of line-breaking passes in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle sorely miss Bruno Guimaraes' line-breaking qualities

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guimaraes lived for disguising passes through narrow gaps, taking two or three opponents out of the game with a single touch.

Without him, Newcastle’s midfield is a creativity bottleneck. They currently post the lowest completion rate for 'midfield line-breaking passes' across the entire division. Instead of playing forward, the ball gets stuck under players' feet, the tempo dies, and opposition defences are given plenty of time to shuffle across and set their shape.

Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a single Newcastle player sits inside the top 38 line-breaking passers in the Premier League this campaign, as per Gradient data.

Nico Gonzalez is the closest they have, coming in at 39th. He's tidy enough on the ball and offers some progression, but the data shows he is only a partial answer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gonzalez has attempted just four passes designed to break multiple lines all season, finding his man with only one of them. His numbers against the opposition's back four are similarly modest, having completed just one defensive line-breaking pass from three attempts. He keeps things ticking, but he isn't slicing teams open.

That hesitation in the middle is costing Newcastle badly further up the pitch. In Will Osula and Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Matthias Jaissle has two forwards who are quick off the mark and desperate to stretch games by spinning in behind.

Both players thrive on early, vertical service into space but at the moment, they are making the runs only to watch the ball get recycled sideways back towards the centre-halves. Until someone behind them starts making those aggressive passes, Newcastle are leaving weapons unused.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nico Gonzalez vs Arthur Avom - Line-Breaking Passes Metric Nico Gonzalez - Newcastle - 2026/27 Premier League Arthur Avom - Lorient - 2026/27 Ligue 1 Multiple Line-Breaking Passes Attempted 4 3 Multiple Line-Breaking Passes Completed 1 3 Defensive Line-Breaking Passes Attempted 3 10 Defensive Line-Breaking Passes Completed 1 7 Total Line-Breaking Passes Attempted 54 104 Total Line-Breaking Passes Completed 42 94 Line-Breaking Pass Completion Rate 77.8% 90.4%

Sporting director Ross Wilson doesn't need to break the bank to sort it out this winter, either. In France, Lorient’s Arthur Avom has quietly been putting up the exact numbers Newcastle are crying out for.

The 21-year-old Cameroon international is decisive and remarkably accurate. Compare his output directly with Newcastle's current midfielders and the difference is night and day.

Avom has completed three out of three multiple line-breaking passes this season, alongside seven from 10 when attempting to thread balls through the opposition’s defensive line. Just as eye-catching is his overall efficiency because Avom has completed 90 per cent of his line-breaking passes so far this campaign - the same ratio managed by Barcelona's former Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri.

Arthur Avom on international duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, Avom is playing in Ligue 1, not the Premier League or LaLiga, but matching the gold standard of European holding midfielders for progression in any division is no small feat.

Avom won't cost a fortune as his contract at Lorient expires at the end of the season, putting the French club in a weak negotiating position ahead of the January window.

Even if Lorient hold an undisclosed option to extend his deal by a further year, a winter fee would be comfortably within reach. Guimaraes can never be replaced like-for-like, of course, but if Newcastle want their attack firing again, bringing in Avom - or a player of his ilk - is a no-brainer.