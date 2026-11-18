Do Liverpool need this holding midfielder this January?

Andoni Iraola's high press is yet to take its toll on the Liverpool squad after only 10 Premier League games, but there is every chance it will as the season wears on.

While the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister provide excellent press resistance and ball progression, for each of them to play 50-or-more games across all competitions in such a demanding system could prove untenable.

More urgent is that when the first wave of Liverpool's press is bypassed, the lack of a defensive shield leaves the backline exposed to central counter-attacks, which most notably occurred on the opening day of the new season against Newcastle.

LaLiga midfielders perfect for Andoni Iraola's Liverpool this January

Jon Gorrotxategi (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Liverpool are to maintain their competitive edge in the second half of the season, identifying a specialist No. 6 in the January transfer window is advisable.

According to a new data visualisation from Ballity Insight Lab analysing 68 LaLiga midfielders across the 2026/27 season, the profile Liverpool require is currently thriving in Spain. The below model plots 'duel destroyers' against 'ball-winners' seeking to find out which midfielders are good at both functions.

La Liga’s toughest midfielders? Duel Destroyer vs Ball Winner 📊 Wins it and wins duels: 🇦🇷 Guido Rodríguez, 🇪🇸 Rodri, 🇨🇴 Deossa, 🇫🇷 Camavinga, 🇪🇸 Gorrotxategi, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bellingham, 🇩🇰 Hjulmand, 🇪🇸 Bernal, 🇫🇷 Lemar, 🇪🇸 Barrios Formula in the comments 👇 https://t.co/6rcVRo63vUNovember 16, 2026

The top-right quadrant of this scatter plot is categorised as the 'wins it and wins duels' bracket.

This zone is reserved for midfielders who consistently break up opposition play with lots of tackling and interceptions, whilst also dominating individual physical battles.

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Unsurprisingly, the quadrant is populated by unattainable global stars such as Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, alongside more established anchors like Guido Rodriguez and Morten Hjulmand.

However, just beneath those household names are two statistical outliers who could be January targets for the Anfield recruitment team: Jon Gorrotxategi and Nelson Deossa.

Gorrotxategi, who like Iraola is of Basque descent and currently represents Real Sociedad, stands out as the most compelling statistical fit for Liverpool’s needs.

Jon Gorrotxategi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish midfielder is positioned near the 95th percentile in the 'duel destroyer' category while simultaneously sitting around the 88th percentile as a ball-winner.

He boasts an aggressive, front-foot defensive style that would suit the demands of Premier League football.

The data suggests Gorrotxategi could function as Liverpool's midfield backstop, sweeping up loose balls and engaging opposition ball-carriers before they can reach the Reds' defensive third.

Nelson Deossa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deossa, meanwhile, presents an intriguing, slightly more balanced alternative, which perhaps Liverpool already have covered in their midfield stable.

The Colombian midfielder ranks just below the 90th percentile for ball-winning and hovers around the 85th percentile for duels. His profile suggests he is a player who reads the game well to block passing lanes, while retaining the physical bite required to win ground duels in the middle third.

Relying on converted No. 8s, or an up-and-coming 19-year-old, to anchor a title-challenging midfield is a compromise that opponents will punish as the season deepens. Liverpool need a player capable of holding central spaces when the full-backs push high and to win second balls from clearances.

The likes of Camavinga or Hjulmand may dominate mainstream transfer gossip columns this winter, but the smart money lies in targeting the anomalies.

In going for either Gorrotxategi or Real Betis man Deossa in January, Liverpool would acquire a midfield destroyer capable of plugging the gaps and protecting the defence, ultimately freeing their more technical midfielders to focus on unlocking opposition low blocks. Neither will come cheap, though, as both players are contracted to their respective clubs until June 2030.