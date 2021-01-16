Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Inter Milan or Juventus quiz?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess - simply click for Inter Milan, Juventus, both or neither, depending on who you think they played for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo

Serie A has its fair share of giants - but Juventus and Internazionale are probably the biggest two.

Since 2005, all but one title has been won by one of these two sides - even the year it was stripped from Juve, it was given to Inter. Inter had their time at the top, while the Old Lady came back, resurgent, to begin their own dynasty.

Such is the nature though of Italian football, players move from club to club far more often than in the Premier League. Perhaps it's the tax laws that makes a big move to your rivals more appealing than one abroad? Perhaps it's that you just can't get decent focaccia in England.

It can get foggy as to who played for who and when, and when or if those who played for either or both even played for either at all. Confused? Nah, it's easy. Just tick the box for who that player played for. Grandissimo.

