Juventus News and Features
Name: Juventus
Founded: 1897
Home ground: Allianz Stadium
League Titles: 35
Instagram: @Juventus
Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football, with a stunning 35 league title victories. In addition to this the Old Lady have won the Coppa Italia 13 times but for a team rich with a history of glory, their tally of two European Cup triumphs will hurt. There was also the relegation to Serie B in 2006 for their part in the football scandal in Italy, but Juve have hosted countless stars like Gianluigi Buffon and Zinedine Zidane.
Latest about Juventus
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Porto v Juventus live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide Watch a Porto v Juventus live stream, as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his home country
Quiz! Can you name every Juventus Champions League final line-up of the 2000s?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Thrice they've made final two this century and lost - but the Old Lady go again tonight
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Posted
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham were also linked with the Borussia Monchengladbach man in January
Liverpool transfer news: Reds and Man City target Gladbach youngster Florian Neuhaus
By FourFourTwo Staff
Several top European clubs are monitoring the Germany international midfielder.
