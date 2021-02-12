Juventus News and Features

Name: Juventus

Founded: 1897

Home ground: Allianz Stadium

League Titles: 35

Instagram: @Juventus

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football, with a stunning 35 league title victories. In addition to this the Old Lady have won the Coppa Italia 13 times but for a team rich with a history of glory, their tally of two European Cup triumphs will hurt. There was also the relegation to Serie B in 2006 for their part in the football scandal in Italy, but Juve have hosted countless stars like Gianluigi Buffon and Zinedine Zidane.