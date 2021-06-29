Euro 2020: Are England actually bad at penalties?

England's record in penalty shootouts leaves a lot to be desired. Before the 2018 World Cup, the mere thought of a penalty shootout would have left any England fan shuddering, uncomfortable at the thought of the country's best players stepping up, and inevitably, failing from 12 yards.

However, victory over Colombia in the last-16 in Russia renewed optimism. England fans aren't so scared anymore about entering into a penalty shootout - that is, as long as Jordan Henderson stays as far away as possible.

But what are other nations' record like in penalty shootouts, and are England really that bad at them? We took a look at all 24 Euro 2020 teams and their records in past European Championships and World Cups to crunch the numbers and present the best and worst teams in a penalty shootout.

Be warned, it doesn't make for pretty viewing for some fans...

England Euro 2020 Who are England's penalty takers?

Euro 2020 teams' records in penalty shootouts

Czech Republic

Shootouts: 3

Wins: 3 (100%)

Losses: 0 (0%)

Belgium

Shootouts: 1

Wins: 1 (100%)

Losses: 0 (0%)

Turkey

Shootouts: 1

Wins: 1 (100%)

Losses: 0 (0%)

Ukraine

Shootouts: 1

Wins: 1 (100%)

Losses: 1 (0%)

Germany

Shootouts: 7

Wins: 6 (86%)

Losses: 1 (14%)

Portugal

Shootouts: 4

Wins: 3 (75%)

Losses: 1 (25%)

Croatia

Shootouts: 3

Wins: 2 (66%)

Losses: 1 (33%)

Spain

Shootouts: 8

Wins: 4 (50%)

Losses: 4 (50%)

Switzerland

Shootouts: 4

Wins: 2 (50%)

Losses: 2 (50%)

Poland

Shootouts: 2

Wins: 1 (50%)

Losses: 1 (50%)

Russia

Shootouts: 2

Wins: 1 (50%)

Losses: 1 (50%)

Sweden

Shootouts: 2

Wins: 1 (50%)

Losses: 1 (50%)

France

Shootouts: 8

Wins: 3 (38%)

Losses: 5 (62%)

Denmark

Shootouts: 3

Wins: 1 (33%)

Losses: 2 (66%)

Italy

Shootouts: 9

Wins: 3 (33%)

Losses: 6 (66%)

Netherlands

Shootouts: 7

Wins: 2 (29%)

Losses: 5 (71%)

England

Shootouts: 8

Wins: 2 (25%)

Losses: 6 (75%)

Austria

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

Finland

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

Hungary

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

North Macedonia

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

Scotland

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

Slovakia

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

Wales

Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament

