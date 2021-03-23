Trending

Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

By

Euro 2020 fixtures are set to begin on June 11, with a month-long festival of football across the continent

Euro 2020 fixtures ball
(Image credit: Getty)
Euro 2020 fixtures are set to begin on June 11, as the greatest show in Europe goes continent-wide as a one-off. 

Twelve cities across Europe were chosen as the hosts of the 51 matches of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium picked to hold the semi-finals and final of the competition. Though COVID-19 protocols may radically alter what was originally planned for the Euros, no country has pulled out from hosting as of yet. 

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With every team now qualified and the broadcasters chosen for every game, the fixtures of the tournament are at least set in stone. 

Group stage

Euro 2020 Fixtures: the group stage

EURO 2020

Euro 2020 logo

(Image credit: PA)

Matchday 1

11 June 2021

Match 1: Turkey vs Italy
8pm BST, live on BBC
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

12 June 2021

Match 2: Wales vs Switzerland
2pm BST, live on BBC
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Match 3: Denmark vs Finland
5pm BST, live on BBC
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 4: Belgium vs Russia
8pm BST, live on ITV
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

13 June 2021

Match 5: England vs Croatia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Wembley Stadium, London, England

Match 6: Austria vs North Macedonia
5pm BST, live on ITV
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

Match 7: Netherlands vs Ukraine
8pm BST, live on ITV
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 June 2021

Match 8: Scotland vs Czech Republic
2pm BST, live on BBC
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 9: Poland vs Slovakia
5pm BST, live on ITV
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 10: Spain vs Sweden
8pm BST, live on BBC
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

15 June 2021

Match 11: Hungary vs Portugal
5pm BST, live on ITV
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 12: France vs Germany
8pm BST, live on ITV
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Matchday 2

16 June 2021

Match 13: Finland vs Russia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Match 14: Turkey vs Wales
5pm BST, live on BBC
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Match 15: Italy vs Switzerland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

17 June 2021

Match 16: Ukraine vs North Macedonia
2pm BST, live on ITV
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

Match 17: Denmark vs Belgium
5pm BST, live on ITV
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 18: Netherlands vs Austria
8pm BST, live on BBC
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

18 June 2021

Match 19: Sweden vs Slovakia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 20: Croatia vs Czech Republic
5pm BST, live on BBC
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 21: England vs Scotland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England

19 June 2021

Match 22: Hungary vs France
2pm BST, live on BBC
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 23: Portugal vs Germany
5pm BST, live on ITV
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Match 24: Spain vs Poland
8pm BST, live on BBC
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Matchday 3

20 June 2021

Match 25: Italy vs Wales
5pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

Match 26: Switzerland vs Turkey
5pm BST, live on ITV
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

21 June 2021

Match 27: Ukraine vs Austria
5pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

Match 28: North Macedonia vs Netherlands
5pm BST, live on ITV
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Match 29: Russia vs Denmark
8pm BST, live on BBC
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 30: Finland vs Belgium
8pm BST, live on BBC
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

22 June 2021

Match 31: Croatia vs Scotland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 32: Czech Republic vs England
8pm BST, live on ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England

23 June 2021

Match 33: Sweden vs Poland
5pm BST, live on ITV
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 34: Slovakia vs Spain
5pm BST, live on ITV
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Match 35: Portugal vs France
8pm BST, live on BBC
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 36: Germany vs Hungary
8pm BST, live on BBC
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Round of 16

26 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 1: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B
6pm BST
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Round of 16 tie 2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England

27 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 3: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F
6pm BST
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Round of 16 tie 4: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F
8pm BST
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

28 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 5: Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E
6pm BST
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Round of 16 tie 6: Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C
8pm BST
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

29 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 7: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F
6pm BST
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Round of 16 tie 8: Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D
8pm BST
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Quarter-finals

2 July 2021

Quarter-final 1: Round of 16 tie 6 winner vs Round of 16 tie 5 winner
6pm BST
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Quarter-final 2: Round of 16 tie 4 winner vs Round of 16 tie 2 winner
8pm BST
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

3 July 2021

Quarter-final 3: Round of 16 tie 3 winner vs Round of 16 tie 1 winner
6pm BST
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Quarter-final 4: Round of 16 tie 8 winner vs Round of 16 tie 7 winner
8pm BST
Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Semi-finals

July 6 2021

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England

July 7 2021

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England

Final

July 11 2021

Final: Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner
8pm BST, live on BBC and ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England

