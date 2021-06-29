Euro 2020: Are England actually bad at penalties?
By Ryan Dabbs
England are notoriously bad at penalty shootouts – but is this just a myth, and are other countries at Euro 2020 any better?
England's record in penalty shootouts leaves a lot to be desired. Before the 2018 World Cup, the mere thought of a penalty shootout would have left any England fan shuddering, uncomfortable at the thought of the country's best players stepping up, and inevitably, failing from 12 yards.
However, victory over Colombia in the last-16 in Russia renewed optimism. England fans aren't so scared anymore about entering into a penalty shootout - that is, as long as Jordan Henderson stays as far away as possible.
But what are other nations' record like in penalty shootouts, and are England really that bad at them? We took a look at all 24 Euro 2020 teams and their records in past European Championships and World Cups to crunch the numbers and present the best and worst teams in a penalty shootout.
Be warned, it doesn't make for pretty viewing for some fans...
England Euro 2020 Who are England's penalty takers?
Euro 2020 teams' records in penalty shootouts
Czech Republic
Shootouts: 3
Wins: 3 (100%)
Losses: 0 (0%)
Belgium
Shootouts: 1
Wins: 1 (100%)
Losses: 0 (0%)
Turkey
Shootouts: 1
Wins: 1 (100%)
Losses: 0 (0%)
Ukraine
Shootouts: 1
Wins: 1 (100%)
Losses: 1 (0%)
Germany
Shootouts: 7
Wins: 6 (86%)
Losses: 1 (14%)
Portugal
Shootouts: 4
Wins: 3 (75%)
Losses: 1 (25%)
Croatia
Shootouts: 3
Wins: 2 (66%)
Losses: 1 (33%)
Spain
Shootouts: 8
Wins: 4 (50%)
Losses: 4 (50%)
Switzerland
Shootouts: 4
Wins: 2 (50%)
Losses: 2 (50%)
Poland
Shootouts: 2
Wins: 1 (50%)
Losses: 1 (50%)
Russia
Shootouts: 2
Wins: 1 (50%)
Losses: 1 (50%)
Sweden
Shootouts: 2
Wins: 1 (50%)
Losses: 1 (50%)
France
Shootouts: 8
Wins: 3 (38%)
Losses: 5 (62%)
Denmark
Shootouts: 3
Wins: 1 (33%)
Losses: 2 (66%)
Italy
Shootouts: 9
Wins: 3 (33%)
Losses: 6 (66%)
Netherlands
Shootouts: 7
Wins: 2 (29%)
Losses: 5 (71%)
England
Shootouts: 8
Wins: 2 (25%)
Losses: 6 (75%)
Austria
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
Finland
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
Hungary
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
North Macedonia
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
Scotland
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
Slovakia
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
Wales
Never taken part in a penalty shootout at a major tournament
