Euro 2020 – who is Russia’s manager?

Stanislav Cherchesov will lead Russia at Euro 2020, having taken them to the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil three years ago.

The former goalkeeper, who represented his country at international level, has been in management since 2004.

He has had experience of working in Austria, Russia and Poland, where he won the league and cup double with Legia Warsaw in 2016.

Later that year, he took charge of the Russian national team, replacing Leonid Slustky, who resigned after his side finished bottom of their group at the Euros.

Cherchesov was tasked with restoring pride and resilience after such a poor showing and did so impressively, taking Russia to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

They thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game, and guaranteed their progress to the knockout rounds by beating Egypt 3-1.

Defeat to Uruguay in the final group game didn’t dampen their spirits and Russia coped with the pressure to see off Spain on penalties, setting up a quarter-final with Croatia.

An entertaining game finished 2-2 after extra time but Fyodor Smolov and Mario Fernandes missed their penalties, bringing the hosts valiant run to an end.

Cherchesov extended his contract after the tournament and secured qualification for Euro 2020 with ease, finishing second behind Belgium.

Russia took maximum points from their other games but lost twice to the group winners, who are expected to challenge this summer.

Cherchesov’s squad will benefit from the unexpected progress they made at the last World Cup, when they entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked team and were predicted to crash out early.

This time, Russia have been drawn in Group B alongside Belgium, Denmark and Finland, and will fancy their chances of making it through.