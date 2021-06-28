Euro 2020 – Who is Jorginho's wife and does he have kids?

Jorginho is hoping for a triumphant summer at international level following a successful season with Chelsea.

The Italy international was a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side as the Blues won the Champions League last term.

Jorginho is now attempting to conquer Europe for a second time, this time with his country at Euro 2020.

Born in Brazil, Jorginho moved to Italy at the age of 15. He came through the ranks at Hellas Verona in 2010, before spending four years at Napoli.

The deep-lying midfielder has now been on the books of Chelsea for three seasons, during which time he has played under the same number of managers - Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Tuchel.

He has established himself as an integral member of the Italy squad over the last few years.

Jorginho made his debut in 2016 and has racked up 32 caps for his adopted nation at the time of writing.

He has started each of Italy's four games at Euro 2020 so far, helping Roberto Mancini's men through to the quarter-finals.

Despite winning the World Cup four times, the Azzurri have triumphed at just one European Championship.

That success came way back in 1968, and Jorginho is hoping to be part of Italy's next Euros-winning squad.

He will be supported in his endeavour by his three children, Alicia, Vitor, and Jax.

Jorginho had all three kids with Natalia Leteri, who he married in 2017. However, the couple split up two years later. It is not known if he is currently dating anyone.

For now, Jorginho is fully focused on Euro 2020, where Italy will face Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Despite being the standout performers in the group stage, Mancini's side were not at their best last time out.

Austria caused Italy numerous problems at Wembley, but extra-time goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina gave Jorginho and co. a 2-1 win.