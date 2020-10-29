Jorginho News and Features
Date of birth: December 20, 1991
Instagram: @jorginhofrello
Clubs: Verona, Sambonifacese, Napoli, Chelsea
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £50million
Born in Brazil, Jorginho moved to Italy when he was 15 and is a regular for the Azzurri. Earned a big-money switch to Chelsea after impressing at Napoli, where he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in a four-year spell.
The ball-playing midfielder scored a penalty on his Premier League debut against Huddersfield in August 2018, and was part of the Chelsea side that thumped Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League title in May 2019.
Latest about Jorginho
Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho’s agent says midfielder would be open to Serie A return
By FourFourTwo Staff
A reunion with Maurizio Sarri could tempt the Italian back home, says Jorge Santos
Chelsea transfer news: Blues enter contract discussions with Thiago Silva and Jorginho
By FourFourTwo Staff
Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of both players as he continues to assess his squad
Does Jorginho have a future at Chelsea? He may have to find one
By Richard Jolly
Talismanic of the Maurizio Sarri era, Jorginho is a £50m midfielder who doesn't command a starting spot for Frank Lampard's Chelsea – and could struggle to get a transfer
