Jorginho News and Features

Date of birth: December 20, 1991

Instagram: @jorginhofrello

Clubs: Verona, Sambonifacese, Napoli, Chelsea

Country: Italy

Signing fee: £50million

Born in Brazil, Jorginho moved to Italy when he was 15 and is a regular for the Azzurri. Earned a big-money switch to Chelsea after impressing at Napoli, where he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in a four-year spell.

The ball-playing midfielder scored a penalty on his Premier League debut against Huddersfield in August 2018, and was part of the Chelsea side that thumped Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League title in May 2019.