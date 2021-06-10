Euro 2020 – Who is Luka Modric's wife and does he have kids?

Luka Modric will captain his country at Euro 2020 as Croatia seek to win the trophy for the first time.

The 35-year-old midfielder has won 138 caps for the national team, which he first represented way back in 2006.

The Real Madrid man will have support throughout the European Championship from his wife Vanja Bosnic.

The couple have been married for over 10 years, having tied the knot in 2010.

They first met in 2007, when Bosnic was working at Mamic sports agency. After three years of dating, they got married in Zagreb.

Modric's international team-mate Vedran Corluka was his best man at a private ceremony.

Bosnic is also from a sporting background: her father, Milan, was a basketball player.

The pair have three children together. Their son was born in 2010; their first daughter entered the world in 2013; and their second daughter was born in 2017.

Croatia qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top of their qualifying group ahead of Wales, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

They will begin their tournament against England at Wembley on June 13. The Three Lions will be looking to avenge their defeat by Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, when the Vatreni went on to finish as runners-up.

Modric and co. will then lock horns with Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 18, before concluding the group phase against Scotland at the same venue four days later.

Croatia will expect to qualify for the last 16 as one of the top two in Group D.

Their is potentially another route into the knockout phase though. Four of the best third-place finishers will also advance, which means just eight teams are eliminated in the group stage.

Modric will again be crucial to their chances of a successful summer, with the rest of the Croatia team likely to lean on his talent and experience.