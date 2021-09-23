FIFA 22: EA announce the best Bundesliga XI in the new game

The best Bundesliga XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

Among the stars, usual suspects such as Robert Lewandowski (92) and Erling Haaland (88) up front with Manuel Neuer (90) between the sticks.

In midfield, EA have opted for an all-Bayern quartet of Kingsley Coman (86), Joshua Kimmich (89), Leon Goretzka (87) and Thomas Mueller (87). The team is completed by a defence made up of Alphonso Davies (82) and Rapahel Guerriero (84) on the flanks, with Mats Hummels (86) and Matthias Ginter (84) at centre back.

Of the 11 players, Bayern and Dortmund dominate, with a whopping seven players representing the former club, aiming for their tenth straight Bundesliga title this season. Dortmund have three players, including Haaland. Only one player not representing the biggest two clubs in Germany makes the cut: Borussia Moenchengladbach's Ginter. The defender was sold to the Foals by Borussia Dortmund, incidentally.

The news of the top-rated Bundesliga players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list as the highest-rated Premier League star, while PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) are fifth and sixth on the overall list.

