FIFA 22: EA announce the best Premier League XI in the new game

The best XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.

Among the stars, usual suspects such as Cristiano Ronaldo (91), Harry Kane (90) and Mohamed Salah (89) are present, along with an all-Liverpool back three of Trent Alexander-Arnold (87), Virgil van Dijk (89) and Andrew Robertson (87). Ederson (89) is just behind in goal.

Completing the line-up in midfield, EA have opted for an attack-minded quartet of N'Golo Kante (90), Kevin De Bruyne (91), Bruno Fernandes (88) and Son Heung-min (89).

Of the 11 players, five of the traditional Big Six clubs are represented, while Tottenham's duo of Son and Kane are the only two stars included in the side not to be playing Champions League football this season.

The news of the top-rated Premier League players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list as the highest-rated Premier League star, while PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) are fifth and sixth on the overall list.

Another current Premier League star is also set to feature in the game: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of a number of new Hero cards to be added to Ultimate Team for the 2022 edition of FIFA.

