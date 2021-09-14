FIFA 22: Top-rated 22 players revealed

The top-rated players in FIFA 22 have been revealed, ahead of the game's release next month.

As expected, Lionel Messi is the top-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - Cristiano Ronaldo (rated 91), however, has to settle for third.

Second on the list is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Polish hitman has been given a rating of 92 for his exploits over the past year.

Kevin De Bruyne (91) is just pipped by CR7 as the highest-rated Premier League player with PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 91) fifth and sixth on the list. Jan Oblak (91), Harry Kane (90), N'Golo Kante (90) and Manuel Neuer (90) make up the rest of the top ten.

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, is the only 90-rated player outside of the top 10. Fellow goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Alisson, Ederson and Gianluigi Donnarumma are all rated 89 and sit within the top 22 players in the game.

Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all 89-rated, too, while Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is 89-rated, just below teammate Kane. Real Madrid pair Karim Benzema and Casemiro are also given ratings of 89, as is Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

FIFA 22's top-rated 10 players:

Lionel Messi (RW) – Argentina

Robert Lewandowski (ST) – Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) – Portugal

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) – Belgium

Kylian Mbappé (ST) – France

Neymar Jr (LW) – Brazil

Jan Oblak (GK) – Slovenia

Harry Kane (ST) – England

N’Golo Kanté (CDM) – France

Manuel Neuer (GK) – Germany

