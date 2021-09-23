FIFA 22: EA announce the best Ligue 1 XI in the new game
FIFA 22 is out soon - and unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain dominate the French XI
The best Ligue 1 team in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA.
Unsurprisingly, the team - which consists of 12 players - is mainly PSG-based. There are others in the side from the likes of title-winning Lille, high-flying Monaco and Lyon, however.
Cover stars past and present, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both make the side.
Four PSG players sneak into EA's twelve-man shortlist. Neymar is not included on this particular list.
The news of the top-rated Ligue 1 players follows the reveal that Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 93 - just ahead of Bayern striker Lewandowski.
Kylian Mbappe has been revealed as the fastest player on the game this time around, as well as having five-star skill moves.
