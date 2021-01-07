Quiz! Can you name every club in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two for the 2020/21 season?

12 minutes on the clock, 92 clubs to guess.

The Football League was started by a gentleman at Aston Villa who was tired of seeing teams organising silly friendlies here and there. They weren't a reliable source of revenue - money has always talked.

The first season of the Football League included just twelve teams, all from the midlands and up north. The first team to win the league did it without losing a game.

A second division came into play a couple of years later and with it, relegation and promotion. From there, the Football League expanded to have four divisions until 1992, when the top tier broke off to form the Premier League.

Today we're asking you - how many of the current teams in the top 92 of English football can you name? It's a few more than those original dozen...

