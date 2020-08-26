Quiz! Can you name every club in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two for the 2020/21 season?

12 minutes on the clock, 92 clubs to guess.

The football season always comes around quickly - even more so this time around.

Given that the Premier League season only ended last month, that play-offs were decided and that players have only been given a couple of weeks off, it's strange to consider that the Community Shield is this weekend. The calendar sure looks weird this season.

Nevertheless, we're ready for the new season already. The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine hits stores today and it's a 196-page Season Preview special - you won't want to miss it.

So... who's involved in the 92 for the 2020/21 season?

