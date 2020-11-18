Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever qualify for the Euros?

Six minutes on the clock, 35 nations to guess.

International break is as good a time as any to remind you - it's coming home.

The European Championship is 60 years old this year. Unfortunately, it's not back until next summer but over those past six decades, we've had 36 countries from across the continent try their luck at the big prize.

It started off as a tournament of just four entrants. Now it's a spectacular featuring 24 of Europe's finest.

Today, we'd like you to know every side that has made it to the Euros in the past. Don't worry - we've included everyone in the competition next year.

