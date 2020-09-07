Quiz! Can you name every England penalty scorer since 2000?

Three minutes on the clock, 36 players to guess.

England haven't always been friends with the penalty spot. But you know what? We're not going to dwell on that (again).

At the weekend, a player smashed home his first penalty for England - we won't say who, as not to give it away. Since 2000, that makes him the 36th player to have scored from the spot - not including shootouts.

Just a minute later, Iceland went up the other end and got a spot-kick of their own. They missed. It just goes to show it's a game of fine margins and penalties are often a lucky dip.

Can you remember the scorers of those aforementioned 36 penalties?

