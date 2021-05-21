Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stats leaders of this season?

You have eight minutes to guess 50 players.

It started as a season of shocks. A 7-2 against the champions, surprise title contenders and teams who should have been doing well... not doing well. But by the end, the Premier League has reverted back to type with Manchester City on top.

It's been a shorter season than usual, thanks to starting it late and cramming games in. Yet in the end, it feels like an age ago that Willian was making three assists on his Arsenal debut, that Liverpool were lining up with van Dijk and City were giving away penalties left, right and centre at home to a rampant Leicester.

Before you know it, it'll be back again. Things might seem like they're going to be different each year but you can generally predict the general flow, can't you?

Or can you? We're looking for the players who have led ten particular categories of statistic in the Premier League this season - you have eight minutes...

