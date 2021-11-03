Unai Emery set to reject Newcastle United job, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

Unai Emery will reject the Newcastle United job and stay with Villarreal. That is the view of Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Former Valencia, PSG and Arsenal manager Emery had been identified as the first choice target to replace Steve Bruce by Newcastle's new owners, with the Magpies reportedly willing to pay the €6m compensation to buy him out of his contract with the La Liga outfit. But questions marks over the club's vision have scuppered their chances, Balague told the BBC following Villarreal's Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

That Newcastle are yet to make an official offer, and have also identified Eddie Howe - a manager with less experience and a differing playing style to Emery - as a backup option, has apparently caused concern in the Spaniard's camp.

"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match against Young Boys," said Balague. "And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?

"Also, the different number and style of the candidates being considered appears to be a sign of a confused vision. That was a concern to some of those involved in conversations with the club hierarchy. I don't see this move happening now this season. Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined."

While Emery has remained tight-lipped on the rumours, claiming before the Young Boys game that he "had a contract still to run" and was "happy" in Spain, there was a belief at St. James' Park that a deal could be arranged before this Saturday's trip to Brighton. These comments from Balague, a pundit highly respected in the Spanish game, will no doubt cause some concern for fans.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans