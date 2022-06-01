Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: who has the best chance of winning?

The Women’s Euro 2022 favourites contain a number of different countries. The bookies are backing Spain to win the tournament although they have England as the second favourites as hosts. Also highly tipped are the holders The Netherlands, Olympic silver medallists Sweden, and France and Germany.

Here's FourFourTwo's list of the Women's Euro 2022 favourites you should watch out for:

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: Spain

Despite having only reached the semi-finals of a major tournament once in their history, Spain are generally seen as being the favourites for the Women’s Euros. Much of this is a result of the success of Barcelona with a high proportion of the Spanish team coming from the club. Barcelona’s 2021 Women’s Champions League final win led many to herald them as set to become the next dynasty in women’s football, but their loss to Lyon in this year’s final has put a question mark over that.

Regardless of Barcelona’s successes or failures, this Spain team is not the same as Barcelona, and they do not play like them. Spain have struggled to show the same kind of devastating fluidity that allows Barcelona to brush teams aside. However, the midfield of Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is the most technically capable in the world. Maria Pilar Leon and Irene Paredes are also a very strong centre-back pairing. There is no doubt that this Spain squad is full of incredibly talented players. Winning the Euros is not beyond them but would represent a huge step forward for them.

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: England

(Image credit: England)

As hosts of the tournament, England were always going to be seen as one of the favourites. But their tournament pedigree and managerial appointment have only added to the anticipation surrounding the Lionesses. England have reached the semi-finals of their last three international tournaments, whilst their new manager Sarina Wiegman won Euro 2017 with The Netherlands.

The concern for England will be that Wiegman has not had enough time to fully impose her methods on the side. Winning the invitational Arnold Clark Cup ahead of Germany, Spain and Canada was a positive development but England only actually beat a Covid-stricken Germany at the tournament. However, since the 2019 World Cup, Lauren Hemp has established herself as one of the best wingers in the world whilst the form of Beth Mead is a big attacking boost for the team. Meanwhile, new captain Leah Williamson is likely to pair with Keira Walsh in midfield.

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: The Netherlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands are the current holders of the Euros, having won it on their home turf back in 2017. This will be their first major tournament without their talismanic manager Sarina Wiegman, who made the move to England back in September. The Netherlands have replaced her with Englishman Mark Parsons, who made his name in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns.

Any team who has striker Vivianne Miedema leading the line will feel like they have the chance to make an impact at a tournament, whilst the return to fitness of Barcelona’s winger Lieke Martens is a big boost for the Dutch. Jill Roord’s impressive season with Wolfsburg in Germany suggests they will not be short of attacking flair. However, their defence is going through something of a transitional period and whilst young talents like centre-back Aniek Nouwen (23) and full-back Lynn Wilms (21) show promise, this summer’s tournament might come too soon for them

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: Sweden

Sweden are somewhat of a dark horse when it comes to perceptions of the Women’s Euro 2022 favourites. A settled side that recently won silver at the Olympics and has a whole host of tournament pedigree, they have perhaps been overlooked because of not having that one stand out player.

What they do have though is talent and experience running throughout the entirety of their squad. Veteran goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl continues to defy age with her performances whilst Magda Eriksson remains one of the best centre-backs in the world. Fridolina Rolfö has shown her versatility this season at Barcelona by playing full-back for much of it, but remains devastating when played in her favoured attacking position. Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig make up the rest of an attacking line up which has both quality and depth. Even if others are overlooking them, the Swede’s release of a guide on how to beat them along with their shirt shows that they are feeling confident at least.

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: Germany

It would be impossible to talk about Women’s Euro 2022 favourites and leave out Germany. They have won the competition a record eight times, including five consecutive ones until 2017. However, the current German squad is still relatively young, and perhaps lacks the experience that would allow them to go all the way this summer. There is no doubt that players like Lena Oberdorf, Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl are some of the best in the world in their position. But they will be looking to the experience of Almuth Schult, Sara Däbritz and Alexandra Popp to back up their precocious talent.

Women’s Euro 2022 favourites: France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, France’s squad is terrifying but their off-field issues continue to distract and limit them from being at their very best. Corinne Diacre has persisted in excluding Lyon players Eugenie LeSommer and Amandine Henry from her squad, despite the fact that Henry was last month awarded player of the match in the Champions League final. A front three of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sandy Baltimore, and Kadidiatou Diani should make defences nervous but they will be relying a lot on Wendie Renard in defence.