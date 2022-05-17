England Women's Euro 2022 squad: Provisional 28-player team announced

The final England Women's Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who England manager, Sarina Wiegman, has called up to her provisional squad.

The current roster features 28 players, and Wiegman intends to reveal the final England Euro 2022 squad in mid-June.

The England Women's Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, England will be able to select a replacement.

England Women's Euro 2022 squad

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United)

GK: Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa)

GK: Sandy MacIver (Everton)

GK: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

DF: Millie Bright (Chelsea)

DF: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

DF: Jess Carter (Chelsea)

DF: Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

DF: Rachel Daly (Houston Dash)

DF: Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

DF: Steph Houghton (Manchester City)

DF: Demi Stokes (Manchester City)

DF: Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

MF: Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

MF: Jill Scott (Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City)

MF: Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

MF: Ella Toone (Manchester United)

MF: Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

MF: Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

MF: Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

FW: Bethany England (Chelsea)

FW: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

FW: Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

FW: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

FW: Nikita Parris (Arsenal)

FW: Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

FW: Ellen White (Manchester City)

England Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

This England Women's Euro 2022 squad will feel all the pressure that comes with being a host nation at a tournament, as well as hoping to finally improve on their three successive semi-final finishes in international competitions. England have reached the finals of the Euros once before, finishing runners up to Germany in 2009.

Under manager Sarina Wiegman, there has been something of a refresh of this England side. Steph Houghton, who is unlikely to make the squad due to injury, has been replaced as captain, whilst Mary Earps seems to have got the nod to be first-choice goalkeeper over Ellie Roebuck.

However, this is a squad that still blends exciting young talent with experience. All-time top scorer Ellen White is likely to start up front, despite a rather flat season at Manchester City whilst veteran midfielder Jill Scott will likely be attending her eighth international tournament. Meanwhile, Lauren Hemp will be certainly making her first international tournament appearances for England, and young players like Ella Toone and Alessia Russo will equally be hoping to impress in the run-up to the start of the Euros.

England Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is England’s captain?

Leah Williamson

Sarina Wiegman announced that Leah Williamson would be England’s captain at Euro 2022, taking the armband from Steph Houghton. The 25 year old, who plays at centre-back for Arsenal but has been preferred in midfield by Wiegman, will lead England out at Old Trafford for their opening game against Austria having only previously played seven minutes of tournament football for the Lionesses. It is testament to Williamson’s maturity and on-field presence that she has risen through the ranks so quickly to lead the team.

England Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is England’s best player?

Lauren Hemp

Given Lauren Hemp’s reputation, it seems astonishing that this will be her first major tournament for England but she was only 18 for the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The left-winger is known for her incredible dribbling ability and has won the PFA Young Player of the Year award three times.

England Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is England’s manager?

Sarina Wiegman

Following Phil Neville’s resignation, Sarina Wiegman was appointed as England manager but only joined up with the team last summer, having wanted to manage her home country the Netherlands at the 2020 Olympics. Wiegman was catapulted to international recognition in 2017 when she led the Netherlands to victory at their own home Euros. The FA will be hoping that she can repeat the same trick with England.