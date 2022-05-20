Sweden Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Sweden most recently called up to their team.

The Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Sweden will be able to select a replacement.

Sweden Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Hedvig Lindahl (Atlético Madrid)

GK: Jennifer Falk (BK Häcken)

GK: Zećira Mušović (Chelsea)

DF: Jonna Andersson (Chelsea)

DF: Emma Berglund (Rosengård)

DF: Nathalie Björn (Everton)

DF: Josefine Rybrink (BK Häcken)

DF: Hanna Glas (Bayern Munich)

DF: Amanda Ilestedt (Paris St-Germain)

DF: Emma Kullberg (Brighton)

MF: Caroline Seger (Rosengård)

MF: Elin Rubensson (BK Häcken)

MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City)

MF: Olivia Schough (Rosengård)

MF: Amanda Nilden (Juventus)

MF: Hanna Bennison (Everton)

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (BK Häcken)

FW: Mimmi Larsson (Rosengård)

FW: Lina Hurtig (Juventus)

FW: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave)

FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

FW: Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

FW: Madelen Janogy (Hammarby)

FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg)

FW: Julia Zigiotti Olme (BK Häcken)

FW: Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid)

Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Sweden go into the Euros as one of the favourites in the competition, having made the semi-finals of four of the last five major international tournaments. They faced heartbreak at the Olympics last summer as they lost in the final to Canada on penalties, and will be hoping to add to their sole piece of international silverware: the 1984 European Championship title.

Sweden have a raft of talent all across the pitch with experienced heads like Caroline Seger and Hedvig Lindahl being combined with exciting young talent such as Hanna Bennison. Their attacking riches are particularly formidable with Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Kosovare Asllani all available to call on.

Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Sweden’s captain?

Caroline Seger

Caroline Seger is the most capped European football player of all time, having played 225 times for her country. She has been captain of Sweden since 2016, having previously shared the armband with Lotta Schlein.

Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Sweden’s best player?

Magda Eriksson

Rather than having one outstanding player, Sweden in fact have a lot of very good players throughout their squad, but Magda Eriksson is thought of as one of the best centre-backs in the world. As Chelsea captain, she has won numerous amounts of silverware and is comfortable playing in a back three or back four. Sweden have even occasionally used her at right-back.

Sweden Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Sweden’s manager?

Peter Gerhardsson

Peter Gerhardsson took over from Pia Sundhage as Sweden manager after the 2017 Euros. Under Gerhardsson, Sweden have come third at the 2019 World Cup and reached the final of the Tokyo Olympics last year.