27 of England's beloved, long-lost football grounds

Brian Clough often spoke about keeping the ball on the ground, but that was easier said than done on some of the mudheaps his Derby side were forced to play on at the Baseball Ground.

The venue, which did initially host baseball, improved considerably during Clough's time at the helm: the 41,826 attendance record was set in 1969, and the new Ley Stand made it one of the few contemporary British grounds to have seating and standing on all four sides.

After Pride Park opened in 1997, Derby’s reserves played at the Baseball until 2003, when it was knocked down for housing.